Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is not often available at a discounted price, which is understandable since it's a new release. However, major retailers across the US are now slashing $50 on the wearable's asking price, making this one of the best gifting items of the holiday season. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon $300 at Google Store

Although there are plenty of contenders in the smartwatch industry today, some names like Google stand out. The company raised its stocks significantly this year with the October release of the Pixel Watch 2, which was significant given our disappointment with the first-gen model. If you're keen on upgrading to Google's latest smartwatch before the end of the year, we recommend checking out this deal over at Best Buy.

Usually retailing for $350, the Pixel Watch 2 isn't the cheapest smartwatch on the block. But this holiday season deal slashes $50 on the price, bringing it down to just $300 if you're going with the Wi-Fi version, and $350 for the cellular/LTE model, also a $50 discount.

Why we like this Google Pixel Watch 2 deal

The second half of 2023 has seen a couple of major deal events, where retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and others, along with device manufacturers such as Google, participated with great enthusiasm. While Pixel Watch 2 deals were hard to come by during last month's Black Friday sales, we can safely say that this is the best deal you will find on the smartwatch this year.

The Pixel Watch 2 packs the best of Google and is constantly getting better, especially with new updates rolling out. While there aren't a lot of visual changes on the Pixel Watch 2 compared to its predecessor, it comes with a new processor, giving a necessary boost to the performance and battery life of the wearable. Furthermore, the smartwatch boasts a slew of software features thanks to Wear OS 4. These are all excellent reasons to pick up the Pixel Watch 2 right now.

Based on Best Buy's delivery estimates, the Pixel Watch 2 should arrive by Friday, December 15, if you order one today. Amazon's delivery estimates vary based on where you live but could go up till Monday, December 18 in some scenarios. If these retailers are unsuitable for you, the Pixel Watch 2 is also on sale from the Google Store with the same $50 discount, running through December 23, 2023.