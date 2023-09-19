Summary Pixel Watch 2 will have enhanced health sensors, including an electrodermal activity sensor to track stress levels and a temperature monitoring sensor for on-demand skin temperature checks.

Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel Watch 2 at its Made by Google event on October 4th. The company has already shared a video revealing the second-gen Pixel Watch's design and some of its improvements. A new report now sheds light on the Pixel Watch 2's enhanced health sensors, a revamped Fitbit experience, and improved safety features.

9to5Google sources claim the Pixel Watch 2 will borrow the Fitbit Sense 2's electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor. This will allow the smartwatch to track and manage your stress level. A temperature monitoring sensor will also be a part of the package, with Google seemingly letting users check their skin temperature on demand.

Several wearables on the market pack a built-in temperature sensor, including the Galaxy Watch 6, Apple Watch Series 8/9, and Apple Watch Ultra. However, they use the data to track variations in your baseline temperature and menstrual cycle in females. So, the Pixel Watch 2 could be the first to offer on-demand skin temperature monitoring. Interestingly, a leak points to the Pixel 8 also featuring a built-in thermometer, but its exact use case is unclear for now.

Additionally, Google plans to redesign the Fitbit app's workout UI on the Pixel Watch 2 to align with its smartwatch design interface. This revamp will purportedly focus on your current heart rate, with other elements looking similar to the Google Fit's Wear OS app.

Safety is another area that Google will seemingly focus on with its second smartwatch. The wearable will work in conjunction with the car crash detection feature on Pixel phones to automatically show your key medical and health info during an emergency.

The Personal Safety app on the Pixel Watch 2 will also get some much-needed upgrades, including support for Emergency Sharing. This will allow the watch to share your location with your pre-specified trusted contacts in an emergency. And on the LTE variant, the feature will work even when the watch is not connected to a phone.

Lastly, Google is working on bringing Google Assistant's interpreter mode work with the Pixel Watch 2 for real-time translation. The functionality is apparently already live on the first-gen Pixel Watch, though none of Google's support documentation mentions this. This feature will allow the wearable to translate conversations from one language to another seamlessly. While there was previously a dedicated Translate app for Wear OS, Google has no plans to revive that.

Based on the video shared by Google, the Pixel Watch 2 might look a lot like its predecessor. But with the rumored major internal upgrades, new health sensors, and improvements to Fitbit's mobile UI, the wearable could deliver a vastly superior experience. Thankfully, we now only have to wait for about two weeks before Google officially unveils the Pixel Watch 2 and the improvement it packs.