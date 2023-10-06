The Google Pixel Watch 2 is finally here, with some humble but helpful improvements from the previous Pixel Watch. Features like an IP68 rating and a stress monitor will be standard, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 offers more processing power, making this a strong contender for our best smartwatch ranking. It might not be enough to tempt everyone into upgrading, but it could lure in a few new converts.

One thing Google hasn't changed too much is how the phone looks, right down to the colors. You still have a simple selection silver, black, and gold cases combined with black, gray, and white bands, though Google has added a lovely blue band to the mix as well. It would've been nice for Google to offer a more colorful variety to the watch, but these neutral hues will pair well with any smartphone.

Polished Silver Aluminum Case and Bay Band

The only real new color you're going to find is this Bay blue band option, but it's a welcome addition. Paired with the polished silver aluminum body, this particular shade of blue adds an understated sophistication to a range of outfits, whether sporty, dressy, or something in between.

The Bay's soft tones contrast well with the Pixel 8's Rose or Obsidian phone colors, or it's a perfect match for the Bay Pixel 8 Pro.

Matte Black Aluminum Case and Obsidian Band

You can't go wrong with black or, as Google calls it, Obsidian. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in a simple true black that matches the matte black body and looks good next to any Pixel 8 phone or case color. The Charcoal case or Obsidian Pixel 8 may be the most obvious pairing, but why not consider something bolder?

The Mint case looks good next to it as well. Black also looks striking next to the Porcelain (Pro) or rose of the Pixel 8. And whether you're dressed up or down, black never looks out of place.

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case and Hazel Band

Gray isn't a bad choice either as it goes with the Pixel 8's Bay, black, or Mint cases. Here it's a Hazel gray with a champagne gold body, so if you're opting for a clear case to show off your Pixel 8's native color, consider Obsidian, Porcelain (Pro model), or Rose.

The Hazel may feel too industrious for some, though the color will pop with more vibrant outfits, from casual to formal.

Polished Silver Aluminum Case and Porcelain Band

Porcelain is an off-white that's as neutral as it gets and will match almost any phone or case color - except anything that's true white. Monochromatic shades like a black phone or case are certainly classy, especially with the polished silver body. However, contrasting the Porcelain watch with the Pixel 8's Coral or Mint case is a fun alternative.

All the Pixel 8's phone colors also look good next to the Porcelain Watch 2, though we are partial to the Bay and Rose. The only negative to an off-white watch is that it's a dirt-and-stain magnet, so keep that in mind.

Neutral yet versatile

The Pixel Watch 2 isn't the most vibrant smartwatch out there, but you may end up appreciating these understated options. After all, they go with practically any outfit or phone color.

That said, you should arguably focus on picking the body color you care about, because you can always swap out the strap for one of the many Pixel Watch 2 bands from Google and third-party manufacturers alike. You're sure to find something that'll jazz up your new smartwatch.