In preparation for the Google Pixel Watch 2’s arrival, I spent a week with the original back on my wrist. I wanted to see what I liked about the watch in the first place and what areas needed improvement, even after a year of software updates. The more I thought about it, the more I realized the original Pixel Watch wasn’t all that bad — it was just frustrating. It had almost every feature you could want in a modern smartwatch with a premium build quality, but the battery life couldn’t keep up. What good is all that functionality on your wrist if it’s a paperweight by evening?

I may be in the minority, but I don’t believe every new device that comes out needs to be a wholesale departure from its predecessor. We don’t always need a new design every year. It’s okay for a company to take a step back and refine a product. Iterative updates aren’t always a bad thing as long as the company acknowledges prior shortcomings. Google’s own Pixel smartphone lineup benefited with the jump from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7. I was a big fan of Samsung running back the design of the S22 Ultra on the S23 Ultra. So, when the Pixel Watch 2 announcement didn’t exactly “wow” people, I didn’t mind — as long as the watch still has power at dinnertime, I'll be happy with it.

Battery life

By far, my biggest issue with the Pixel Watch was battery life. I would have occasions where I could watch the percentages tick away while I used the watch. If you merely used it for the time or to check notifications, you could make it the entire day, but if you dared use half the features Google put on the watch, you’d be out of juice by nightfall. It’s also a problem if you want to take advantage of sleep tracking: I would have to figure out a time during the day or before bed to top off the Pixel Watch so it could reliably make it through the night. In testing, I found the Pixel Watch typically needed about 30% battery life to track my sleep for an entire night — not an insignificant amount.

Even though Google didn’t increase the battery size on the Pixel Watch 2, it did change the processor inside of the watch: while the first generation model used an aging Exynos 9110 chipset, the Pixel Watch 2 is fitted with a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon W5. Google claims 24-hour battery life with AOD on with the new SoC, but I hope for even better real-world performance. Either way, the Snapdragon W5 should help solve one of the biggest problems with last year’s watch.

It’s a good size!

Another development that left people nonplused with the Pixel Watch 2 is what Google did — or didn’t do — with the dial size. Like the original, the Pixel Watch 2 comes in one case size: 41mm. I don’t mind that. I felt the original Pixel Watch was a great entryway for people who had never worn a smartwatch. Not everyone likes the idea of a giant computer on their wrist the size of an Invicta watch. I wear a lot of analog watches, and the Pixel Watch size is the most natural on my wrist. It’s an easy transition, and the sleek, stylish design helps ease people into the world of tech on their wrist. Google also made the Pixel Watch 2 a little lighter this year, adding to how comfortable it feels.

I really don’t mind

The original Pixel Watch didn't exactly set the Wear OS market on fire, but it wasn’t that far off the mark, either. As long as Google’s promise of an all-day battery actually holds, the Pixel Watch 2 should be an excellent experience. I like what Google has done in building out its ecosystem in the last couple of years. The upcoming AI enhancements to Wear OS 4 should flesh out the vision and make wearing a Pixel Watch with your Pixel phone an attractive package. If you’ve never worn a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2 might be the device you’re looking for to make the jump.