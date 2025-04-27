Google Pixel Watch 2 $150 $250 Save $100 You're not missing much by going with the Pixel Watch 2. It offers much of the same hardware that you'll find on the Pixel Watch 3, but it costs a lot less. Grab it now for just $150. $150 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch has been one of the most stylish smartwatches that you can buy since its release, which is why it remains on our list as one of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2025. With that said, not much has changed when it comes to the look, and as far as the hardware, the differences become even smaller when you compare the current Pixel Watch 3 to the previous Pixel Watch 2.

Of course, the latest is always going to have the edge over the previous model, but we think the Pixel Watch 2 is still a fine watch to pick up, and it's actually even more exciting thanks to its recent discount that drops it down to just $150. This is the best price we've seen for this watch, taking $100 off its current retail price, which makes it the perfect time to buy if you've been looking to pick one up.

What's great about the Pixel Watch 2?