Prime Day is a fantastic time to pick up discounted tech — especially gadgets that might feel overpriced at MSRP. In the Wear OS space, the Google Pixel Watch is a prime example (eh?). While we like Google's first smartwatch quite a bit, we also know that at its full price of $350, it's not a practical option compared to lower-cost alternatives. But for Prime Day, the Pixel Watch is down to $250. That's a whole $100 off, making this the lowest price we've ever seen on the wearable and one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals this year.

Why the Pixel Watch is a great deal at $250

The Pixel Watch is one of our favorite Wear OS watches for a few reasons. It's a very handsome wearable, featuring a domed glass display and a proprietary band mechanism that make for a unique, seamless look unlike anything else on the market right now. It's also got the latest version of Wear OS, and being Google hardware, it should be at the front of the line for updates, too. Also, despite using some older internals, the Pixel Watch's performance is great; it can keep up with any other Wear OS device around right now.

There are also things we don't like about the watch, at least not at retail price. Chiefly, its battery life is average at best. With all its features enabled, the Pixel Watch sometimes struggles to make it a full 24 hours without charging. And as neat as the proprietary band mechanism is, it also means that standard watch bands won't fit the Pixel Watch. Compounding that problem, Google's first-party bands are pricey.

But a full $100 off softens the Pixel Watch's flaws considerably, as you're getting high-end design and great performance at a midrange price. If you don't mind charging your watch every night (and let's be real, that's still the case for most smartwatches right now), this is an outstanding bargain on a great Wear OS device. Lastly, if you're worried about that domed glass display's durability, we've got you covered with handy recommendations for the best Pixel Watch cases.