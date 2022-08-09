They're available on Pixel 3 or later, or grab them for any phone with our handy download links

While Pixel owners are still waiting for any sign of the still-delayed August security patch, Google's monthly round of wallpapers is rolling out right on time. After a month focused on friendship and frogs, the company returns to celebrate Indigenous Day, with three new backdrops all based on Inuit culture.

These pieces of art were created by artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona. Called "Helping Hands," "Interconnected," and "Life and Water," they make up some of the most unique and stylized wallpapers now available in the Curated Culture section of the Pixel Wallpapers app. Each uses black and white imagery mixed with striking orange, green, and blue highlights.

It's not unusual to see Google using its monthly round of new wallpapers to celebrate all sorts of cultures. Previously, the company has released backgrounds based on Pride Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and International Women's Day, among so many others. All three of these paintings are now available in the Curated Culture collection on Pixel 3 or later.

Of course, if you don't have a Pixel phone — or you're still rocking a Pixel 2 — you can also grab these wallpapers using our download links below. And hey, if these aren't your thing, we've also gathered all of Google's exclusive backdrops into one handy guide. No matter your preferred style, there's bound to be something for you.

Download ZIP