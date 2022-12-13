The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling have been on sale for a few months now, and they just keep getting better. Regular Feature Drops pack improvements like macro mode controls for the Pro model and other camera features for older Pixel phones. The December Feature Drop already brought a handful of snazzy new live wallpapers, but there are even more backgrounds in tow for you, as Google has announced.

Google’s selection of static Pixel wallpapers for December are vibrant and strikingly beautiful art pieces by autistic artist Morgan Harper Nichols. Her work for Team Pixel this month puts a spotlight on how people with disabilities experience the world. She adds that art has helped her concentrate better and explore new possibilities, making it the thing she is most proud of. Emphasizing the importance of art in her life, Nichols says:

In a world where so many important things are timed and measured by a set of specific metrics, creativity allows me to freely explore new possibilities.

The wallpapers mostly have warm tones with smooth and broad brush strokes. Nichols’ work also draws inspiration from our natural surroundings, which she has beautifully, accurately, and artistically portrayed in her wallpapers. Starbucks, Target, and other big brands have also featured her previous work.

If you’re on a Pixel 3 or newer model, you’ll find these striking new wallpapers in the Wallpaper & style settings. On any other device, you can download the image files from below and manually set them as wallpapers using your launcher settings. We must add that the Material You themes created by these images make for an attractive home screen setup.

3 Images