Summary Google has released new wallpapers for Pixel phones, featuring warm and sunny images in categories like Cityscapes, Textures, and Life.

These wallpapers are exclusive to Pixel devices for now, but it's possible they will be available for all Android phones in the future.

Google often releases new wallpapers to commemorate occasions, and Android users have a variety of options to choose from in the Wallpapers app.

Even if you’ve had your Android phone for a couple of years, you can give it the refresher it deserves with a new wallpaper. Hunting one down that suits your taste can take up a lot of your valuable time. Fortunately, Google does some of the heavy lifting for Android users on occasion with wallpaper releases. This week, the company began to roll out new wallpapers for Pixel phones, marking the changing seasons with some warm and sunny images.

The new wallpapers — which seem to be exclusive to Pixel devices for the time being — were originally spotted by the Google News Telegram group, and there are about 20 each in the Cityscapes, Textures, and Life categories in Google's Style & wallpaper app. Most of the imagery pulls from a warm color palette (think pink, yellow, and orange), harking back to the days of summer.

The city-oriented photos show everything from skyscrapers to wrought-iron apartment balconies. In wallpapers cataloged as textures, you’ll see soothing ocean waves and close-ups of soft grasses. The images in the Life category feature clouds, vibrant plant life, and soft sand. If you’re still hanging onto memories of warmer weather and sunnier afternoons, you might want one of these new wallpapers for your phone.

3 Images Close

Google hasn’t confirmed whether these new wallpaper options are meant to fall in line with the end of summer. Additionally, it has yet to be seen if they will be rolled out for all Android phones through Google's Wallpaper app. However, it wouldn’t be the first time that the company has commemorated an occasion with the release of new wallpapers. To mark its 25th anniversary, Google planned a few celebrations, and some kicked off earlier this month in the Asia-Pacific region. Google Japan notably rolled out two new wallpapers for Android phones, primarily designed for use on Pixel devices. The wallpapers featured line art and Google’s flagship colors — blue, red, yellow, and green.

While not everyone values a fresh display, Google does give Android users some options, if they so choose. In the Wallpapers app, you’ll find several images that fall into the said categories, as well ones like Geometric Shapes, Art, and Earth. If you prefer to keep it simple, there’s a Solid Colors category, too. In the least, you can’t say Google doesn’t try.