Summary A peculiar wallpaper bug on some Pixels running Android 15 and 16 beta shows visual glitches during wallpaper selection.

The bug is frustrating, considering that users cannot reliably switch between recent wallpapers in the Pixel Wallpaper & style menu.

Google has been contacted about this issue, and updates will be provided as they become available.

A peculiar wallpaper bug is currently plaguing some of our Pixels, and it is affecting devices running stable Android 15 as well as Android 16 beta.

Normally, the Pixel Wallpaper & style menu offers a very consistent experience, allowing users to quickly switch between their five most recently applied, with additional ones nested within a subsequent menu. Currently, though, the initial selection of five wallpapers is what seems to be broken.