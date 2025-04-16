Summary
- A peculiar wallpaper bug on some Pixels running Android 15 and 16 beta shows visual glitches during wallpaper selection.
- The bug is frustrating, considering that users cannot reliably switch between recent wallpapers in the Pixel Wallpaper & style menu.
- Google has been contacted about this issue, and updates will be provided as they become available.
A peculiar wallpaper bug is currently plaguing some of our Pixels, and it is affecting devices running stable Android 15 as well as Android 16 beta.
Normally, the Pixel Wallpaper & style menu offers a very consistent experience, allowing users to quickly switch between their five most recently applied, with additional ones nested within a subsequent menu. Currently, though, the initial selection of five wallpapers is what seems to be broken.