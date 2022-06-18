The death of 2G and 3G networks means support for Voice over LTE on the carrier and the device sides will be crucial going forward. After all, VoIP apps aren't a universal salve, especially if you're trying to reach emergency services. For Google's part, it's making sure owners of its recent Pixel phones are able to use VoLTE no matter where they are.

As the company explains in a dedicated Pixel Phone Help page (via 9to5Google), most users with a Pixel 3a or newer device will be able to access VoLTE in the U.S. whether they're a native customer or roaming on another network — this includes foreigners roaming in the U.S. — thanks to the June 2022 security update. VoLTE support should also apply to "many" carriers around the world and to Pixel-toting U.S. roamers as well.

Here's the complete list of Pixel devices that support VoLTE and VoLTE roaming:

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

We've reached out to Google for specific carrier information and will update this story if we hear back.

The Pixel 3a was originally set to receive its last guaranteed security patch in May before Google promised one additional update by July.

AT&T shut down its 3G network in February of this year. T-Mobile is set to finish its shutdown at the end of this month while Verizon is giving itself until the end of the 2022. You can learn more about the 3G shutdown and what you need to know about carrier-side Voice over LTE support by checking out our explainer.

Owners of the original Pixel, the Pixel 2 series, and the Pixel 3 series are advised to contact their carriers to see if their device supports VoLTE and VoLTE roaming. Beyond that, they risk not being able to make phone calls with those phones in the near future whether at home or abroad.