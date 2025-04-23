Summary Several Pixel owners are facing issues with delayed notifications after installing the April 2025 update.

The problem does not appear to be widespread, affecting only a handful of users.

Delayed notifications are a common issue on Pixel phones.

Google Pixel phones frequently run into weird issues and bugs after updates. Over the last few months, Pixel users have faced several frustrating issues — from inconsistent display brightness and alarms not going off as scheduled to a dark theme bug that appeared after the March 2025 Feature Drop. Now, there's another addition to the list, with Pixel owners complaining about notifications not coming through or being delayed after installing the April 2025 update.