There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.

This new intel comes from the Pixel 7's kernel source — specifically, a couple of Google Git pages surfaced by Kuba Wojciechowski, a self-described developer who is also "probably not a journalist, analyst, or a leaker," but whose recent prolific rise those spaces has been notable (see the Pixel Fold specs revealed a few days ago).

In any case, Wojciechowski is reporting that Google looks intent on equipping Lynx with two Sony IMX712 camera sensors with one of them under an ultrawide lens, reaffirming one of his earlier finds about the device. Wireless charging support is also confirmed in the same commit.

In a separate commit, it appears Lynx will support the WCN6740 wireless modem, a Qualcomm part. This would mark a departure from Samsung-provided Exynos modems that have been in use for the Pixel 6 and 7 devices — that said, it wouldn't be too much of a loss given that Google remains partnered with Samsung on the Tensor CPU design. That said, the change would bring in a much-needed extra performance boost in the reception and transmission departments.

Picking up on another part name, it seems that the display controller in the Lynx device will be the same one that featured in the Pixel 6, 6a, and 7, meaning that we're probably looking at a smaller overall panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Wojciechowski doesn't leap that far, only saying that the component is able to support 1080p images at a top refresh rate of 120Hz.

The developer makes a clear effort to associate Lynx with the potential go-to-market name of Pixel Ultra. It's a moniker that has hung around the mobile space since 2017 when an Italian artist was able to counterfeit a leak and spread it across tech media — I covered the story back when I reported for our now-sister site, Pocketnow.

Intel from August indicated that Lynx will sport the Tensor G2 CPU found in the Pixel 7 series and that its industrial design could center around ceramic. If all the pieces come together, we could see a Pixel phone that lives up to the Ultra moniker.