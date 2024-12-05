Key Takeaways Brands like Google are extending software update support for Android devices, with some phones now receiving up to 7 years of updates.

The Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Fold are among devices now promised 5 years of updates instead of the previous 3 years, prolonging their lifespan.

The Android 16 release schedule is anticipated to shift to a new timeline ext year, potentially dropping by Q2 2025.

The software situation with Android devices was pretty bad at one point, being one of the more crippling parts when it came to an aging device. Luckily, that has improved over the past few years, with some brands now promising several years of updates. Despite brands like Google and Samsung taking point here, that doesn't mean that all of their devices are under the same terms.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series users were good to go with seven years of updates, but older Pixel phones not so much, stuck with just three years of OS updates and two years of security patches. But it looks like Google is now making some advancements here, giving old devices new life, with up to five years of updates going forward.

We first saw hints of this becoming a possibility last month, but now Google has updated its software page to include OS support for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Fold for five years. This is up from the previously mentioned three years, which was still the valid term when it came to the support page as early as last week. The good news is that this will allow these devices to chug along just a little while longer.

The Pixel 6 is going to be the oldest out of the bunch, released in 2021, and users can now expect support until 2026. Both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a were released in 2023, which means both phones will see OS updates until 2028. While it may seem small, this new extension can be a lifesaver for some that want to keep their device around for longer.

Next year will be quite an interesting year for Android, with the start of a new release schedule. While typical Android releases come at the end of the year, the next release will see it arrive towards the beginning. While it's unclear exactly when Android 16 will arrive, many hints point to it coming before the end of Q2 in 2025. The Developer Preview of the OS is already out, so you can give it a try if you'd like.

Thanks: Eduardo