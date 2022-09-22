Two devices in one? A Tensor CPU? White bezels in 2023? Get the details so far right here.

Of all the products Google announced at its 2022 I/O conference, including the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, one stood out as a little odd: a new, Pixel-branded tablet. While the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup and Google's first smartwatch will be will make their debut at the Made by Google event on October 6, we don't expect to see the iPad competitor until 2023.

This isn't Google's first tablet: that honor belongs to the ill-fated Google Pixel Slate, released in 2018. And while the details on the Google Pixel Tablet are scant so far, there's still plenty of details to whet your appetite.

Google Pixel Tablet: Hardware and specs

To date, Google has offered little information about the Pixel tablet. Officially, all we know for sure is that the tablet will run on a Tensor CPU and that the bezels around the display will be white, or at least on the grayish colorway Google highlighted at I/O 2022.

Google's first tablet, the Pixel Slate, showed so much promise, but it was a disaster when we reviewed it in 2018.

We can infer more, though. Google has said that the tablet "bridges your on-the-go life with your at-home life," in what seems like a thinly veiled nod to the tablet's presumed status as Google's hybrid tablet/smart home hub that we've been hearing about since March. We also caught a brief peek at the back of the device during I/O, showing what looks like magnetic connectors that could be used to attach the tablet to a speaker-equipped base.

Magnetic connectors on the back of the upcoming Pixel tablet. Image: Google

The tablet may also have a powered stylus accessory, either bundled or available as a separate purchase. In May, the blog NuGiz spotted that a tablet with the codename Tangor, manufactured by Google, was listed as certified by the Universal Stylus Initiative, an organization that "defines industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices."

In September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski found evidence in AOSP code that the Pixel tablet—referred to again as Tangor—will run on a first-generation Tensor CPU and won't have GPS hardware or a cellular modem, which could limit its utility for "on-the-go life."

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 has also been found to contain animations depicting docking and undocking a tablet with similar hardware to what we saw at Google I/O, again labeled as Tangor.

There are also references in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 to hardware codenamed tangorpro, which, given we're all but certain Tangor is the Pixel tablet, seems to indicate there could also be a Pro version in the works. It's unclear what would differentiate the devices, but a higher-end version could theoretically contain the GPS and LTE hardware the base model evidently lacks. However, we haven't seen evidence of this.

Google Pixel Tablet: Software

Aside from the fact that the Pixel tablet will run Android, we know very little about its software. Google has shown the device sporting both a familiar Android tablet interface as well as a Google TV interface. In that view, depicted at the top of this post, Google TV is shown on a tab labeled For you, with other tabs called Highlights, Shop, and Your stuff also visible in a menu on the left side of the screen.

In August, industry veteran Mishaal Rahman spotted that Google's development resources contain evidence that the Pixel tablet (under its codename Tangor) might only run 64-bit apps, which could mean improved memory performance at the expense of compatibility with 32-bit apps.

Google Pixel Tablet: Price and availability

The Google Pixel tablet won't be available until 2023 at the earliest, and so far, we have no idea what the device might cost. If it's true that the tablet will run on a first-gen Tensor chipset and will be missing certain mobile-focused components like GPS hardware, it could be a relatively budget-friendly offering, but it's just too soon to know.

We also don't know if the tablet will be available on its own or only bundled with a charging base, or how high a premium the rumored Pro variant will entail. While we're not expecting to hear much about the tablet until 2023, we will update our coverage as we learn more about the tablet.

Can't wait until 2023 for a new tablet?

We probably won't hear anything official about the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet until closer to its vague 2023 release window. For now, there are plenty of great Android tablets and Google Assistant smart displays to choose from. Still, none of our top picks pull double duty as both.