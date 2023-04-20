The Google Pixel Tablet will be the company’s first tablet in a long while, and the expectations are understandably high. A lot of time has passed since the disaster that was the Pixel Slate, and we can only hope that Google learned from its mistakes. The officially revealed details and the leaks are already promising, and now, we have another piece of the puzzle — a price.

Reliable leaker Roland Quandt claims that the Pixel Tablet’s 128 and 256GB storage variants will have a price of around 600 to 650 euro. This would make it a rather costly option compared to the best cheap Android tablets out there. If you think about it, you’re getting more out of the Pixel Tablet than many competitors, though. The Pixel Tablet will double as a smart home display when docked to its (likely) included dock, which will make it a part of your home much more than a regular tablet could ever be.

A leak on Amazon has already made clear that the dock itself will cost about $120. That means we have to shave off about 100 to 150 euro from the pricing Roland Quandt shared in order to compare the Pixel Tabet’s price to the competition. With that in mind, the Pixel Tablet is in about the same price range as the iPad in Europe, which starts at €580 — without any accessories. Now, the iPad is undoubtedly the gold standard when it comes to tablets, and it can boast a much bigger catalog of properly optimized apps, but the Pixel Tablet will certainly have its unique smart home display option going for it.

When converted to US dollar pricing 1:1, we’re looking at about $650 to $715 for the Pixel Tablet. However, direct conversions like this are rarely accurate due to differences in tax calculation and further aspects. For example, the Google Pixel 7's original price is $600 in the US while it’s €650 in Europe, and the iPad is $450 rather than the aforementioned €580. This makes it more reasonable to believe that Google might sell the Pixel Tablet for about $500 to $600 in the US, which is in line with Roland Quandt's own calculations . European pricing doesn’t tell us the full story, but it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.