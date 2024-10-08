Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $400 $500 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best Android tablets, and with this Prime Day deal you'll get it bundled with the Charging Speaker Dock for just $400 $400 at Amazon

When you bundle the Google Pixel Tablet with its Charging Speaker Dock, you're getting not only a good tablet but also a good smart home hub. Amazon has this bundle among its Prime Big Deal Days deals, dropping its price from $500 to $400. This $100 savings is exclusive to Amazon during its Prime Day event, and it's as good as we've seen for a discount on the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock combo over the last month. This deal is going to end when Prime Day ends, so grab it before the clock ticks down or inventory runs out.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock

As it's built for this deal, the Google Pixel Tablet comes with 128GB of storage space and the Google Tensor G2 chip. It has an 11-inch screen that comes in at Full HD resolution, and when you're not using the touchscreen to get some work done, you can use it to kick back with your favorite movies. The display also has adaptive brightness functionality, which means it senses the lighting around you and adjusts itself accordingly. This display also comes in incredibly handy when you've got the Pixel Tablet docked in the Charging Speaker Dock, as it immediately becomes a smart home hub that allows you to control connected smart home devices with your voice or with a tap on the screen.

With time, we've come to see the Google Pixel Tablet as Google's most underrated product, and we consider it to be one of the best Android tablets on the market. More specifically, we think it's the best multifunctional tablet. It proves itself quite versatile with its aforementioned ability to become a smart home hub, but its software features chip in as well. Google AI can help with things such as brainstorming, taking notes, and making plans, while software like Magic Editor can change the background of images and move around objects within an image. The Google Pixel Tablet works seamlessly with other Pixel devices and easily connects to Bluetooth devices such as wireless headphones.

This deal on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is only going to last through Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, so don't hesitate to make a purchase if you like what you're hearing. The bundle is seeing a 20% discount, which brings its price down from $500 to a Prime Day price of $400.