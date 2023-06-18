Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet Good balance of power and value The Google Pixel Tablet is Google's first self-branded tablet in years. Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and bundled with a wireless charging dock and speaker combo, the device isn't quite like anything else on the market today. See at Amazon

With the long-awaited Google Pixel Tablet now fully announced, we have a clear picture of what to expect when it releases on June 20th. With an impressive spec list and competitive price, the Pixel device promises to be one of the most popular premium tablets of the year. But for those looking to save a few dollars, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 might still prove to be the better option.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel Tablet will be available through Google and Best Buy starting June 20th for $499. That price includes the Charging Speaker Dock, which will cost $129 when sold separately. A Pixel Tablet case is also available for an additional $79. The Pixel Tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and has two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB.

Because it's been out for some time, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a definite price advantage. It can be found through Samsung or Amazon for $179 in the base configuration. For $179, you get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but if that's not enough, there are configurations that go up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also, unlike the Pixel Tablet, the Tab A8 features MicroSD card expandable storage if you realize you need more space down the road.



Google Pixel Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 32, 64, 128 GB CPU Google Tensor G2 Unisoc Tiger T618 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 3 or 4 GB Battery 27Wh, Up to 12 hours Up to 9h Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP, 8MP 8MP, 5MP Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels 10.5" 1920 x 1200 Price From $500 Starting at $230 Headphone jack No Yes

Design

For its first tablet, Google has gone with a polycarbonate design with a nano-ceramic coating, producing a matte finish and textured feel. This isn't Google's first attempt using textured finishes, as owners of the Pixel 5 will remember. Samsung continues its tradition of featuring metal constructions on even its budget tablets with the A8. It has a sturdy feel, but it does cause it to weigh a bit more than the Pixel Tablet (about 10 grams heavier).

I like the decisions Google has made with the Pixel Tablet. While a metal construction can feel premium, it also has a tendency to show wear and damage easily. It won't take many bumps and drops for the back of the Tab A8 to look battered. The Pixel Tablet promises to be sturdy yet a bit more durable with its polycarbonate shell.

While both feature a quad-speaker setup, the Pixel Tablet does not retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, so if you have that favorite wired headset you want to keep using, the Tab A8 is your best option.

As expected, the Pixel Tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, while the Tab A8 is left on Wi-Fi 5. For the price difference, this shouldn't be a deal-breaker, but if you're looking for faster connections, it's worth considering.

Display

Even though both devices sport LCDs, the resolutions vary quite a bit. Google has gone with a 10.95-inch 2560x1600 display, while Samsung's slightly smaller 10.5-inch panel on the A8 is limited to 1900x1200.

Depending on the content you're watching, you may not notice a huge difference. However, you will notice the difference in brightness. At 500 nits, the Google panel is significantly brighter than the one featured on the Tab A8. If you are viewing content outside, the additional lumens will come in handy, but if all you are doing is binging Netflix in bed, neither the resolution nor the brightness would be reasons to spend more.

Another difference to consider is stylus support. The Pixel Tablet supports any USI 2.0 stylus, while the Tab A8 does not have pen support. That's a little disappointing as other Samsung offerings in its price range have featured S-pen support, so it would've been nice to see it here.

Software

While the Pixel Tablet and Galaxy Tab A8 feature Android 13 out of the box, they won't run the same Android versions for much of their life cycles. Samsung promised four years of security updates on the Tab A8 from its launch in 2022, while Google has five years of updates slated for the Pixel Tablet. Even though the Tab A8 still has just under three years of support left, Android 13 is the last major Android upgrade it will receive. It's nice that it will still get security updates, but I would've preferred to see at least Android 14 on the Tab A8.

Meanwhile, Pixel Tablet owners can expect major Android updates for years to come. In addition to the security updates, Google promises regular feature drops for the Pixel Tablet, much like they do for their Pixel smartphone lineup.

Performance

If you are starting to look for reasons to get excited about the Pixel Tablet, performance is where it starts to pull away from the competition. While a Unisoc T618 powers Samsung's Tab A8, Google's Pixel Tablet runs a Tensor G2. In real-world experience, the Pixel device will handle a whole host of duties that the Tab 8 would choke on; multitasking, smart home hub usage, and productivity apps will all be a much better experience on the Pixel. With 8GB of RAM, the Pixel Tablet can also cache a lot more, so having 15 Chrome tabs open simultaneously won't be an issue.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab A8 is designed to handle specific tasks. It's not the multitasking beast that the Pixel Tablet is, but it's by no means helpless. If your tablet usage is limited to streaming and light-web browsing, you will have zero issues picking up a Tab A8. When it comes to the most common tablet uses, the Pixel's Tensor G2's power is overkill.

Camera

As you would expect from a Pixel product, the cameras are another advantage of the Google tablet. While both feature an 8MP rear camera, the computational extras set the Pixel Tablet apart — Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Night Sight, and Top Shot all make appearances. But since manufacturers don't really emphasize tablet photography, it will be interesting to see if Google can convince people to use their Pixel Tablets for more than document scanning.

The selfie camera quality differences will be felt the most in real-world usage. The Google Pixel Tablet features an 8MP front sensor, while the Tab A8 includes a 5MP sensor; both are capable of 1080p video at 30FPS. The MP difference is not the issue as much as the processing power behind them. For instance, if you use digital green screen backgrounds for your Zoom calls or classroom lessons, the Pixel Tablet will provide a smoother experience than the budget-powered Tab A8. Selfie portrait mode also benefits from the added power of the Tensor G2, with better edge detection and faster image processing.

Battery life

For video streaming, the Galaxy Tab A8 boasts over 10 hours of battery life, while the Pixel Tablet extends that to over 12. If you use your tablet for more than just binging, expect lower numbers. Given the lower resolution and budget processor, the Tab A8 should last longer into the day before needing a charge. Of course, a flagship SoC like the Tensor G2 draws more power, and that's a trade-off Google is willing to make.

When it's time to fill back up, both tablets are limited to 15W charging. At least Samsung was nice enough to include a charger in the box, while Google is making you pay extra for the privilege. Given the slower charging speeds and large batteries, both are expected to be overnight charge devices.

Which should you buy?

It may sound like a cop-out, but the best tablet choice comes down to personal usage. If you are someone who takes your tablet to work or school, the added Pixel Tablet benefits start to make more sense for the additional money. Paired with the included Charging Speaker Dock, the Pixel Tablet becomes a great smart home device, and the processing power makes it ideal for multitasking and productivity.

I wouldn't dare say the Tab A8 is better than the Pixel Tablet, but there are instances when it would be the right tablet to purchase. If you are honest about your usage, the Tab A8 offers ways to save a pretty decent chunk of money. For example, do you only use your tablet at night while streaming Picard on Paramount+? The Tab A8 will do the job for close to $300 less. The Google Pixel Tablet is a fantastic value, but I'm all for saving a few dollars on a device like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 if it meets your needs.