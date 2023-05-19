Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet Tablet meets smart home hub Thanks to its included dock, the Google Pixel Tablet quickly turns from a tablet great for watching movies and scrolling social to a fantastic home hub that lets you listen to music and easily keep up with your other Google devices in one place. Pros Google Tensor unlocks great new features Included dock turns your tablet into a smart home hub Offers over 50 apps optimized for the Pixel Tablet Cons Cameras are only 8MP No headphone jack $499 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet will finally bring the tech company’s powerful Google Tensor 2 chip to a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released in 2022, but it still offers a fantastic Android tablet experience without breaking the bank. But how does Google’s new Tensor-powered Pixel Tablet stand up to the already tried-and-true Tab S6 Lite? Let’s take a look.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel Tablet will start at $500 for the 128GB storage option. At that price, it will be a high-end tablet, making it substantially more expensive than the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which starts at $350 for a 64GB model, making it one of the best cheap Android tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might not be as high-end as Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel Tablet, but that doesn’t mean it should be written off. Both tablets will be readily available at most major vendors, like Amazon and their respective stores (the Google Store and Samsung's website).

Regarding specs, both tablets have solid offerings, though the power of Tensor 2 allows the Pixel Tablet to jump ahead a good deal. There’s also the fact that the Pixel Tablet offers more RAM and storage than the Tab S6 Lite, something that will be important for heavy-duty users planning to pick up one of these tablets.



Google Pixel Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 64 or 128 GB CPU Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Memory 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 4 GB Battery 27Wh, Up to 12 hours Up to 11h Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP, 8MP 8 MP, 5 MP Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels 10.4" 1200 x 2000 Price From $500 Starting at $350 Headphone jack No Yes

Design

Source: Google

Tablets can be very useful, but they can also be frustrating to deal with if they aren't well-designed. Thankfully, the new Pixel Tablet and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are technical masterpieces. In addition, both devices are fairly light for tablets, just over a pound each, especially considering the large screens they tout.

Both the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Pixel Tablet are made of durable material, with the Tab S6 Lite sporting a metal unibody, while the Pixel Tablet is made up of aluminum with an AED/nano-ceramic coating. However, these designs won't protect either device from scrapes and scratches, so picking up a case will be important.

While their displays are similar, and their device makeup isn't much different, the Pixel Tablet and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite share one big difference — the Pixel Tablet doesn't sport a headphone jack, while the Tab S6 Lite does. It isn't uncommon for higher-priced tablets like the Pixel Tablet to not offer a headphone jack, but it could be important if you haven't made the jump to wireless headphones just yet.

Further, both devices make use of USB-C for charging and other connections. Another key difference to keep in mind is that while the Tab S6 Lite offers smaller internal storage, it can be expanded using a microSD card up to 1TB. The Pixel Tablet does not offer expandable memory.

Overall, the Pixel Tablet will feel more like a premium device thanks to its ceramic coating and more premium outward features. The fact that it can easily be connected to its dock via a magnetic docking station on the back also helps it stand above the Tab S6 Lite, though that isn't unexpected given the price point these devices fall into. You can also purchase additional docks and set them up throughout your house to easily turn them into a smart home device in any room.

Display

Neither the Tab S6 Lite nor the Pixel Table offers AMOLED displays. Instead, they both feature LCD panels, which means you can expect similar-quality of visuals on both. However, Google Tensor 2 does offer some AI systems, which could make for a brighter image on the Pixel Tablet.

One key thing that makes the Tab S6 Lite stand out above other tablets is its support for the S-Pen, Samsung's first-party stylus. The Pixel Tablet also supports styluses, but Samsung has made it a point to update and improve its stylus software over the years, making it the best option for stylus users.

Overall, the displays on these two tablets aren't much different, though the Pixel Tablet's resolution is a bit higher. Both tablets will offer crisp images, so it ultimately comes down to what you're willing to pay for that pretty picture.

Software

Software-wise, the Pixel Tablet and the Tab S6 Lite will be similar, offering the latest version of Android — Android 13. However, as with any Google device, the Pixel Tablet is expected to get access to Android 14 and even future Android updates beyond that before the Tab S6 Lite does. Samsung is pretty good about updating their devices, but if you really want the most up-to-date version of Android as quickly as possible, then the Pixel Table is a great choice.

There are, of course, other differences between the software. For example, the Pixel Tablet features Google's stock Android option, which is fairly stripped down compared to other Android options. That means fewer frills and unneeded bloat, which Samsung has been known for in the past. The company has gotten better about how much bloat they offer, but if you truly want a bloat-free experience, the Pixel Tablet is the winner here.

Source: Google

Samsung's tablet comes with its own version of Android, which has been tweaked to work excellently with the S-Pen. Tensor on the Google Pixel Tablet also unlocks a slew of important software features, like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and several other features that help make the 8MP camera better than it would be alone.

There's also the fact that Google has worked closely with several big applications, like Spotify, to help them run more smoothly on the Pixel Tablet. Luckily, the Tab S6 Lite's processor is still more than capable of running those apps without any issues. But, if you want the most software features in your tablet, the Pixel Tablet should be at the top of your list.

Performance

When it comes to performance, Google Tensor 2 is hard to beat, but the Tab S6 Lite has a solid processor pushing it forward. However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G in the Tab S6 Lite isn't going to break any records. Although it will handle just about anything you throw at it during daily use, you can expect a few stutters here and there.

On the other hand, Google continues to optimize Tensor 2, offering one of the smoothest experiences you'll find on an Android device, as seen with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Battery life

Both devices offer solid battery life for tablets, with the Tab S6 Lite offering up to 11 hours, while the Pixel Tablet claims up to 12 hours with continuous video streaming. Of course, the actual amount of time will vary, depending on how you use your tablet.

The biggest difference here is the dock that the Pixel Tablet comes with. This dock not only acts as a charger, but it also lets your Pixel Tablet act as a smart home hub, allowing you to use it while it recharges, which means you won't lose valuable battery life during some tasks like you would with the Tab S6 Lite.

Camera

Source: Google

The cameras on these tablets aren't anything to write home about. On paper, the Pixel Tablet offers a better camera, coming in at 8MP compared to the 5MP of the Tab S6 Lite. However, Google also has the power of Tensor 2 behind it, which means AI features like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and more.

Still, the cameras on the Pixel Tablet are locked at 1080P recording for videos, so you won't see insane captures here like you might with the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which feature the same processor. If you need a camera on your tablet, though, the Pixel 7 will offer better options.

Which is right for you?

It's time to make a decision. Is the more pricey Pixel Tablet the best option, or should you save money and go with the Tab S6 Lite? Both tablets have their own strengths, but the Pixel Tablet offers a better-performing system and cleaner software. Plus, it comes with a great dock that lets you turn it into a smart home hub.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't a bad option, especially if you don't want to spend a ton of money on the Pixel Tablet. The included Snapdragon 720G won't blow your mind, but it will deliver a solid tablet experience that you can keep coming back to, and the included S-Pen support is hard to beat.