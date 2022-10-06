Google’s much-anticipated launch event for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will happen today, and it's expected the Pixel Watch will also share the limelight with the two phones. Meanwhile, we've been distracted over the last few days by a confidential internal build of the Google Home app inadvertently released on the Play Store. Besides giving us a look at major visual changes that could become a reality, the app also spills some beans about the Google Pixel Tablet expected sometime next year, like the possibility of two different models of docks.

Going through the code for the Google app, the folks at 9to5Google discovered that several changes are pointing to the Pixel Tablet. Interestingly, two docks codenamed Yuzu and Korlan appear to be associated with the Pixel Tablet codenamed Tangor. A Google code comment also suggests the docs are related to the tablet.

There aren’t any indicators of how Korlan and Yuzu differ, but differences are likely more than skin-deep, with the Korlan dock expected to be more feature-rich. It is also possible that one of the docs is destined to work with the rumored Pro model of the Pixel Tablet, allegedly codenamed Tangorpro. A dock design could be necessary, depending on changes Google makes to the Tangorpro.

The Korlan dock appears to be in later stages of development than Yuzu, which counters the previous theory that it is for the Tangorpro, assuming the Pixel Tablet’s release will precede the Pro version’s launch. The internal Google Home app build allows manually starting a setup for the Korlan, but without the hardware, it seems impossible to get it to work.

If rumors are to be believed, you will dock the Pixel Tablet transforming it into a Nest Hub to control all your smart home devices. Chromecast support and integration with the Google Home app will transform the docked tablet. The dock could also pack a speaker and a helpfully angled stand, allowing for a better content consumption experience.

Google seems to have a notoriously hard time keeping secrets, so more details about the Pixel Tablet and its docks should come forth in the coming days. Until then, we have the upcoming Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch to drool over. If you want to check out the other changes in this accidentally released Google Home app build, head over to APKMirror.