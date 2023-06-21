Half of the fun of following upcoming smartphone and tablet releases is trying to figure out which leaks are legit and which are fabricated. Since the Pixel Tablet was in the unique position of being unveiled a whole year before its launch, there were an unusual amount of rumors around it. One had us excited about potential first-party accessories from Google, but it never came to fruition. Now, there's new evidence to rekindle hope.

After reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska had tweeted about a stylus and a keyboard for the Pixel Tablet in late May, many were disappointed when Google didn't announce either product at launch. But Mishaal Rahman, working for Android Authority, recently received a tip from developer Pratyush about a few lines of code in the newly-released factory images for the Pixel Tablet that has reinvigorated our hopes for first-party input accessories.

The Pixel Tablet might still get a first-party stylus and keyboard

Google publishes the factory images for all its Pixel devices, and these contain every file and app that makes up each device's firmware. One of these apps is called PixelSetupWizardOverlay, and it contained a URL for the newest version of Google’s Retail Demo app, which powers the display mode interface you see on phones and tablets when trying them out in a store.

There were a set of strings within the Pixel's Retail Demo app that directly mentioned a "Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" and a "Pen for Pixel Tablet." As these references appear within a Google-made app, they're pretty strong evidence that these accessories could be in the works — or at least they were at some point.

But it's possible these strings are simply referring to third-party accessories made for the Pixel Tablet. Google's new device features USI 2.0 support, meaning any stylus bearing this mark will offer full functionality with the Pixel Tablet. Google even included a magnetic mount on one side of the Pixel Tablet for USI styluses, and it works beautifully with the included dock.

Still, it would be nice to have a first-party stylus option, and a purpose-built Pixel Tablet keyboard would be a dream come true. Considering all the new external keyboard and touchpad features in the upcoming Android 14 release and the massive new list of keyboard shortcuts, Google would do well to give its tablet some better input options.