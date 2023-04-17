We've heard plenty about the Google Pixel Tablet since its half-tease, half-announcement at Google I/O 2022 — most of it from leaks. Now, 9to5Google reports it's caught wind of a potential release date for the tablet/smart home hub hybrid: the tablet should hit store shelves in June, potentially alongside the Pixel Fold.

Citing unnamed sources, 9to5Google says that the Pixel Tablet will come with a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. We've heard these details before, but multiple sources arriving at the same conclusion may lend credence to the reports.

9to5 further states the tablet will run on Android 13 out of the box, and that there'll be two storage variants. We've previously heard that these will be 128 and 256GB configurations. According to 9to5's sources, the magnetic charging dock we've been seeing with the tablet will be bundled with both. There'll also apparently be four color options total, which 9to5 says will offer a mix of both black and white bezels.

The newest and most interesting tidbit in 9to5's reporting is a potential release window. According to 9to5's source, the Pixel Tablet will not be available in May, as an earlier leak from Jon Prosser suggested the Pixel 7a will be. Rather, it seems the Pixel Tablet will be available in June. Prosser has also said that the Google's first folding phone, the Pixel Fold, will be available starting June 27 — and it stands to reason the Pixel Tablet could be released the same day.

We don't have much longer to speculate: Google's annual I/O conference kicks off on May 10.