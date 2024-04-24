Summary Google may finally release stylus and keyboard accessories for Pixel Tablet.

We've been hearing about an official Google stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet for a while now. Even before that tablet's official release, there were little tidbits of information floating around that hinted that the accessories were coming. As the release of the tablet came and went with no accessories at launch, folks managed to find evidence hidden in code, but almost a year has passed, and we've yet to see these devices come to retail.

It's been a long wait, and most have probably already moved on, purchasing a third-party stylus solution instead. But if you've been holding out, there might be some light at the end of this tunnel, with new information dropping that could indicate these accessories are actually finally coming.

The Pixel Tablet could be getting a boost with some awesome productivity accessories

The news comes from @MysteryLupin, who has been making quite a name for himself with reliable leaks about the Galaxy S24 and, more recently, has even delivered some renders and video for the upcoming and unannounced Pixel 8a. Today, the user posted to their X account sharing details about Google's plans to "relaunch" the Pixel Tablet.

Apparently, Google will reintroduce the tablet without its docking stand and will also introduce new stylus and keyboard accessories. As far as pricing goes, the user claims that each item will come in at "around €100" with the option of Hazel and Porcelain colors.

Furthermore, there reportedly won't be a bundle for the accessories directly from Google. But the tablet could come with a retail price of €600 without the dock. Of course, there is the chance that this information is off or plans could always change on Google's end. Luckily, we might not have to wait long to find out as Google I/O is just around the corner.