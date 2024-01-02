Our review of the Google Pixel Tablet praised it for getting several things right, such as the performance and display, especially for the price range. We also found the dock useful for keeping the tablet alive when not used for days. Still, the Pixel Tablet has a few unique issues. If you have one and encounter some of these common problems, we walk you through the solutions.

Good but not great multitasking experience

Android tablets presented a less-than-ideal multitasking experience for a long time until Google added several new features from Android 12L through the current Android 14 to better utilize large screens. The Pixel will be a breath of fresh air if you're coming from an older Android tablet running an older operating system version. Recent Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 that run three apps simultaneously and use floating windows show that there's room for Google to improve.

You can only use two applications side-by-side on the Pixel Tablet. A future software update may bring floating windows or increase the number of apps you can run simultaneously. However, they aren't available currently. The third-party tool Floating Apps provides a temporary solution if you want more multitasking capabilities on your Pixel Tablet.

Here's how to get started with it:

Download the application from the Google Play Store and open it. Grant it permission to access your storage and notifications and draw over other apps. It adds a small icon to the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap the icon to reveal a list of apps you can open in floating windows. Close

You can adjust the window size. The floating window remains on the screen while you use other apps, unless you close it.

A drawback of the software is that it gives you access to a handful of apps. These apps are built within the floating window application and differ from those installed on your phone.

Overheating during use

Google's Tensor chips are prone to overheating under heavy loads. The Tensor G2 used on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 series is a prime example. In our review, the top of the tablet warmed up significantly after about an hour of gaming, although it never got unbearably hot.

Overheating shouldn't be a problem if you primarily use the tablet indoors like Google intended. You can avoid overheating by not using the device in a hot environment and avoiding tasks while charging, like:

Editing photos using AI. AI calculations require more system resources, heating up the device.

Multitasking on a lagging mobile connection. Use Wi-Fi if you multitask a lot.

Taking high-resolution pictures. The Pixel's image post-processing feature can get intensive for large photos.

Subpar battery life

The Pixel Tablet has a 7,020mAh cell that Google says is good for 12 hours of video streaming. We got similar results in testing. Expect the battery to run down faster if you perform heavier tasks. The situation isn't helped by the Tensor G2 chip, which heats up when running demanding games and applications.

Battery life shouldn't be an issue if you use the tablet the way Google intends by placing it on the dock when idle. Here's how to minimize battery drain if you use the tablet several hours at a time or take it out of the house without the dock:

Clear recent apps you are not using.

Activate the battery-saving mode.

Reduce the screen brightness and screen timeout.

Avoid games and tasks that consume a lot of battery, like video recording and AI editing.

Uninstall apps you don't use.

Slow wired charging

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE that charges at 45W, the Pixel Tablet only manages 18W. Expect it to fill up much slower than your other devices. Regularly placing the device on the dock when not in use should solve this issue.

If you notice abnormally slow charging, there's probably an underlying problem. Here are a few things you can do to solve it:

Reboot the tablet by holding the power button, tapping Power off , and holding the power button again.

, and holding the power button again. Use a different USB-C cord followed by a different charger or both.

Try a different power outlet.

Attempt to charge while it's turned off.

Check for and download the latest system update to rule out a software glitch.

Remove debris from the charging port.

If all else fails, switch to wireless charging or visit a nearby Google Repair Center.

Failure to charge when docked

The Pixel's speaker dock is designed to charge the tablet at up to 15 watts and turn it into a Nest Hub-like device when not in use. Try these troubleshooting tips if your tablet fails to charge or displays a "Check charging accessory" notification when docked:

Ensure the dock is fully plugged into a functional wall outlet. You may need to wait a few seconds for it to boot.

Check that the tablet is securely attached by removing obstructions between the pins on the tablet's rear and the dock's face. Use a clean cloth to wipe off smudges.

Verify the dock gets power by undocking your tablet, unplugging the dock's power adapter from the wall outlet, plugging it back, waiting a few seconds for the dock's boot chime to play, and docking the tablet again.

Tackle the Pixel Tablet's troubles with tech-savvy

Technology isn't perfect, and almost every device has issues. Pixel phones are no exception. Whether it's maximizing multitasking potential, overcoming overheating quirks, optimizing battery life, or troubleshooting charging woes, you should be able to overcome these Pixel problems with a bit of tech-savvy. While you're at it, check out issues with the Pixel 8 Pro and other Pixel devices.