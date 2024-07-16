Google Pixel Tablet $299 $399 Save $100 The Pixel Tablet is a decent tablet with powerful internals that can also act as a smart home controller with the Speaker Dock. Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the tablet delivers a smooth experience, with its 10.95-inch display providing an immersive content watching experience. $299 without dock $349 with dock

While there are many great Android tablets, the Pixel Tablet is one of a kind, thanks to its magnetic charging speaker dock, which turns it into a smart home hub while docked. At its full price of $499 the Pixel Tablet is a hard sell though, especially since it had all the teething issues of a first-gen Google product. Google eventually released a version without the dock for $100 less, but it came too late to make a significant impact.

For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted the Pixel Tablet with the charging dock to $349, a whopping $150 off its MRP. And even better, if you don't need the dock you can get the tablet for just $299.

Why the Pixel Tablet is a steal at its Prime Day price

Close

The Pixel Tablet's unique feature is the Charging Speaker Dock. The tablet attaches magnetically to its stand, with the Pogo pins at the back aiding in power and data transfer. When attached, the Pixel Tablet enters Hub Mode, showing a Nest Hub-like screensaver and a button for quick access to Google Home controls. Even better, you can directly cast content to the Pixel Tablet from your phone.

If you have heavily invested in a smart home, this multifunctional aspect of the Pixel Tablet could make it a valuable device in your home.

Made of aluminum with a nano-ceramic coating at the back, the Pixel Tablet houses a 10.95-inch LCD panel at the front. This is a standard 60Hz panel, and while it's of decent quality, it's not as good as the OLED screens you get on the best Samsung tablets. As our Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns noted in his Pixel Tablet review, the 60Hz refresh rate stings as the UI interactions don't feel as smooth. For regular use, though, this shouldn't be a cause of concern.

While not perfect, the Pixel Tablet is a great buy at its Prime Day price of $350, which is also its all-time low price. And if you don't need the dock, it's hard to find a better tablet for $300. Once you have pulled the trigger on the Pixel Tablet, check out other great Prime Day deals.