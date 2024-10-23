Google Pixel Tablet $275 $400 Save $125 Google's first Pixel-branded tablet shares the same internals as the Pixel 7 series, with a Tensor G2 running the show. The 10.95-inch LCD panel is big and roomy enough to provide a great content consumption experience. And at its discounted price of $275, there's little reason to complain. $275 at Amazon

Google has not had much success with its tablet efforts. In 2023, the company tried something different with the Pixel Tablet, launching it as a tablet-cum-smart home controller. Packing the same internals as the Pixel 7, Google's first tablet in years stands out for its clean Android experience and the magnetic speaker dock. It is nowhere as good as the best Android tablets, falling short in many key areas. But for $400, you could look past many of these issues.

A year after launch, the Pixel Tablet has aged relatively well, with Android 15 further enhancing its user experience. If you were wary of spending $400 on Google's first-gen Pixel Tablet, Amazon's latest deal slashes its price to an unbeatable $275.

8:40 Related Google Pixel Tablet long-term review: Google's most underrated product [Video] The Google Pixel Tablet may not be as exciting as many of Google's Pixel phones, but it's a lot better than you think.

Why you should not miss out on this Google Pixel Tablet deal

Close

There are plenty of cheap Android tablets on the market. But they all pack sub-par internals and build quality. Plus, they will only get 1 or 2 OS upgrades before their software support ends. That's not the case with the Pixel Tablet, which Google promises will get 3 OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Admittedly, it is not as good as the promised 7 years of OS updates for newer Pixel phones, but it's still relatively good.

The tablet launched with Android 13 and is currently running Android 14. So, after Android 15, it will get one more OS update to Android 16. And even after that, Google's first-gen Pixel Tablet will get security patches until 2028.

Internally, the Pixel Tablet packs a decently powerful Tensor G2 chip with 8GB RAM. While the 10.95-inch display is not AMOLED, it is still a great LCD panel that can get sufficiently bright and has great viewing angles and colors. This is complemented by the stereo speakers that can get decently loud.

Amazon's amazing deal on the Pixel Tablet drops its price by 31% to $275. This is for the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and without the dock. If you want the Speaker Dock, it will cost you $447 — a modest 11% discount on its $500 MSRP. Even if you don't want a Pixel Tablet for yourself, take advantage of this deal and pick one up for your loved one ahead of the holiday season.