Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.

As the leak from developer-turned-leaker Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles details, these tidbits came to light as part of Google’s engineering validation test phase (EVT). This is the internal step that follows the prototyping stage, meaning that the hardware design is final at this point. Google is now in the process of ensuring that everything works and functions as expected.

The leak further reveals that the Pixel Tablet comes in two variants, one with 128GB and another with 256GB. The tablet is also supposed to support Wi-Fi 6, which is the least we would expect from a device slated to launch in 2023. Wojciechowski has further spotted a first-party stylus for the Pixel Tablet, based on USI 2.0 technology, though there aren’t any images to come with the leak.

During the EVT phase, some units were apparently also found to be shipped to India, which indicates that Google is at least looking into launching the device there, too. It would be right in line with Google’s renewed interest in the world’s largest country by population, given that the company launched the Pixel 6a there and is in all likelihood also bringing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to the market.

Other than these details, we don’t know much about the Pixel Tablet just yet. Google itself already revealed that the device will run on a Tensor chip, Google’s custom silicon first introduced for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Given that the company’s official press materials show that the tablet has magnetic connectors on the back, it will likely also include a dock—a detail further corroborated by a leaked docked interface. Another leak claims the Pixel Tablet will be one of the first devices to run 64-bit apps only in a move that Google has prepared for a long time.

Google still has a long way to go, with the Pixel Tablet launch scheduled for 2023. We will likely learn a lot more about the device before its official release. Google has historically not been so good at keeping its upcoming devices secret.