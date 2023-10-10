Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet $409 $500 Save $91 Google's first tablet has a lot going for it. Powerful internals combined with a large 11-inch LCD panel and a charging-cum-speaker dock that can turn the device into a smart display. And at its lowest-ever price, the tablet is a no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a new Android tablet. $409 at Amazon

If you go through our list of the best Android tablets, you will see that Samsung's offerings dominate the chart. For people with an unlimited budget, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great pick, featuring a stunning and large 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. On the lower end, there's the Galaxy Tab A8, which is available for less than $200, but its internals are not as powerful. If you want a mid-range tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent pick for $500. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can get the tablet at its lowest-ever price of $409.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet packs Google's best hardware and software to deliver an experience you can't find on other tablets. Powered by a Tensor G2 chip, Google's tablet has the same AI features we love on the Pixel 7 series. The 11-inch 1,600 x 2,560 LCD panel is also great for content consumption, though it misses out on high refresh rate support.

If you love Google's take on Android and want to experience Material You the way it was designed, you will love using the Pixel Tablet. Google has also rolled out multiple updates to improve Android's big-screen experience on the tablet, with Android 14 packing several tablet-focused changes, like support for a plethora of keyboard shortcuts and new gestures.

What makes the Pixel Tablet special is the bundled charging dock. Place the device on the dock, and the Hub mode transforms it into a smart display, displaying a Nest Hub-like screensaver and quick access to smart home controls. Even better, you can use the device as a Cast target in this mode.

The Charging Speaker Dock features a 43.5mm driver through which audio is routed when the tablet is docked. This driver is bigger than the tablet's speakers, though its sound quality or loudness won't impress you. Still, the speakers are good enough to get the job done in a pinch.

There are better tablets than the Pixel Tablet. But at its best-ever price of $409 after a $90 discount, this is one of the best tablet deals this Prime Day and is hard to beat. And once your new tablet arrives, check out the best Pixel Tablet cases worth buying to protect your purchase.