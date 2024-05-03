Versatile and user-friendly, the Google Pixel Tablet stands out among the best Android tablets. Like other tablets, it's good for watching movies, downloading your Spotify playlist, or entertaining kids. However, it offers a unique twist. It doesn't have to end up in a drawer when you finish using it. Instead, the tablet doubles as a smart home hub display with its charging dock. This article explores the Google Pixel Tablet, the Hub Mode, and how to set it up and use it.

How Hub Mode transforms the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet effortlessly attaches to the Charging Speaker Dock via a magnetic link. In this docked state, it charges and transitions into Hub Mode. With Hub Mode activated, tap into your Google Home smart home setup to control devices, view your doorstep, adjust the thermostat, and more. Google Assistant is also on standby, ready to answer your usual questions and commands. It's always listening and ready to assist.

It also serves a decorative purpose as a digital photo frame, displaying your photo collection. On the dock, it seamlessly becomes a screensaver that shows a clock, weather information, or a selection of artwork.

Beyond esthetics, the tablet doubles as a Google TV device and offers Chromecast support. You can cast videos, photos, and other content from your phone to your tablet for a better media experience.

Creative uses for the magnetic Google Pixel Tablet

One handy aspect of the Pixel Tablet is its magnetic back, which lets you attach it to the dock and other metal surfaces. This feature is useful in the kitchen. You can hang the tablet on your fridge to access recipes, watch cooking shows, or use timers while you prepare meals.

Attach it to a tool cabinet or workbench in the garage to follow DIY instructions or keep track of project steps. In a home gym, it can be mounted on any metal equipment to display workout videos or timers.

Think outside the box and maximize the benefits by exploring different ways to integrate it into your daily activities. To be safe, invest in a Pixel Tablet case.

How to activate Hub Mode on your Google Pixel Tablet

When you attach your tablet to the dock, hub mode starts automatically. Here's how to dock it:

Set the dock on a stable, flat surface and connect it to a power outlet. Hold the Pixel Tablet with the camera facing upwards. Align the back of the tablet with the front of the dock, ensuring the connectors match up. Gently guide the tablet toward the dock until it securely attaches.

There is also an option to toggle Hub Mode while charging via a USB-C cable. This feature simplifies the toggle process by removing the dock label and defaults to activate Hub Mode when the tablet is connected to power. To activate this feature, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Settings menu. Select Hub Mode. Tap Screen Saver. Go to When to start. Choose the While charging radio button.

Setting up your Google Pixel Tablet

When you power up a new gadget or after a factory reset, you must first set it up. Transfer your existing data to the new Pixel Tablet, or start fresh and set it up as a new device. Here's how:

Press and hold the power button to turn on your tablet, and tap Get started when the welcome screen appears. Connect to Wi-Fi by selecting a network and entering the password, or choose Set up offline. Copy apps and data from another device by following the on-screen instructions or skip this step. Sign in with your Google account to access apps from Google Play and additional services. Review and agree to Google services and legal terms. Configure privacy settings like location and diagnostics. Set up a four-digit PIN, fingerprint, or password for security, or skip and set up later. Configure Google Assistant with voice recognition and feature settings. Subscribe to email updates about Google hardware or decline. Explore navigation gestures through a tutorial, or skip and access later in settings. Begin data transfer and app installation, or finish setup at another time. Complete the setup and access the home screen by swiping up from the bottom.

Activating and using Hub Mode on your Google Pixel Tablet

When your Pixel Tablet is docked for the first time after you set up your tablet, you're prompted to set up Hub Mode.

On the Set up Hub Mode screen, tap Continue. Enter your PIN, pattern, or password if prompted. Choose what is displayed on your tablet's screen when it's docked from the Screen saver options. Choose the primary Google account that you want to use with Hub Mode. If your account isn't listed, tap Use another account and follow the on-screen instructions to add a new Google account. Add your docked tablet to a room in your home. If your home isn't listed, tap Add another home and follow the on-screen instructions. Choose and link the default music and video services you want to use with Google Assistant. This is used if you don't mention one in your voice command. Tap I agree if you want to give the rest of your family access to talk to Assistant in Hub Mode. If not, tap skip. Tap Done, and you're ready to use Hub Mode.

Casting to and from your Google Pixel Tablet

First, connect your tablet to the same Wi-Fi network as your casting devices to ensure smooth control and transfer of music or videos. This setup works with various devices, including cast speakers, smart displays, and Chromecast and Google TV technology. Here's how to cast content to your Pixel Tablet:

Attach your Pixel Tablet to a Charging Speaker Dock. Open the app and play the content you wish to cast. Tap Cast and select your Pixel Tablet from the list. The media plays on your Pixel Tablet.

Pixel Tablets can be cast onto devices that support Chromecast. Here's how to cast from your Pixel Tablet:

Swipe down from the top to access Quick Settings. Tap Screen cast, select your device, and then choose Start casting. If Screen cast is missing, tap Edit, add the Screen cast tile, and tap Back.

To cast a specific app:

Tap the app and select A single app before starting the cast. To stop casting, swipe down, tap Screen cast, and tap Disconnect. Alternatively, closing the app or locking your device also stops the cast.

Casting your screen to a device like a TV means that all your activities, from message notifications to password inputs, are visible on the external display.

Google Pixel Tablet is the heart of your smart home

Google Pixel Tablet works great as a smart home companion, seamlessly integrating into your ecosystem. This isn't a device for work tasks or artistic creation. It's meant to stay charged and ready when you need a break. Detach it anytime to stream your favorite shows, play Android games, and relax.