This year, Google announced a trifecta of hardware at I/O. While we might not have gotten a tease for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — breaking what could've become a tradition following last year's early Pixel 7 announcement — we did get our first look at the long-awaited Pixel Fold, as well as the surprise shadow drop of the Pixel 7a. The third device, the Pixel Tablet, was technically announced at last fall's Made By Google event, but I/O marked the first time we were actually able to get our hands on one. It's a promising slate, but you'll need to keep your expectations in check if you plan to pick one up next month.

Unlike the Pixel Fold, which seems to push the envelope on Google's design language in some interesting ways, the Pixel Tablet feels far more utilitarian in its approach. This tablet offers the same look and feel that has been solidified since the iPad launched in 2010, with a couple of new twists to make things a little more, for lack of a better word, Google-y.

The ceramic back feels great in person. It's grippy without feeling overly textured, and its matte finish should keep it looking relatively clean in regular use. That said, the units on display at I/O already showed a couple of scuff marks. It's possible this is inevitable when holding hands-on time for dozens of people in an outside area, or it could be a sign that this finish is more delicate than you'd expect. We'll have to wait and see for the tablet to actually hit store shelves before making a judgment call.

3 Images

Close

From left to right: A scuff mark below the camera, the power button and volume rocker, and one of the tablet's "feet."

Apart from the unique material, this is a pretty typical tablet. Along the sides, you'll find a volume rocker and power button (which doubles as a fingerprint sensor) and two rubber feet for… something. I suppose this would let you prop it up against objects that aren't the dock, but these strips aren't in use when the tablet is magnetically attached to its bundled base. And speaking of the dock, you'll also spot pogo pin connectors on the back of the slate.

I found the 10.95" display a little disappointing, but depending on what you plan to use the Pixel Tablet for, it might fit perfectly for your needs. With a 2560x1600 resolution, the screen looked perfectly crisp, and while 500 nits of brightness isn't even close to what flagship Android phones are capable of these days — and, frankly, made photographing this device outside pretty difficult — in person, it's visible outdoors at max brightness.

But the 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate really makes this an entertainment-first device. I prefer the squared-off screens of the OnePlus Pad or, yes, the iPad for regular web browsing, and a 90Hz panel would've made the whole experience feel a bit smoother. Neither is a total dealbreaker (and again, some readers might prefer the 16:10 aspect ratio), but I found myself a bit let down.

One thing that didn't bother me, however, were the bezels. They're large, yes, but they're uniform, and quite frankly, slimming down the display borders on tablets feels like a prime example of fashion over function. I'm not sliding this tablet in my pocket; give me some extra space for my hands to rest. Eventually, they'll fade into the background.

For size comparison, here's the Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Pixel Tablet's dock.

If there's anything that makes the Pixel Tablet stand out from the crowd, it's the dock. Google is positioning this slate as the perfect addition to your home, doubling as a kind of pseudo-Nest Hub Max — though, crucially, the company says it doesn't expect the Pixel Tablet to replace that device lineup. And frankly, I think it's pretty obvious why.

I'll admit, an outdoors press area isn't the best place to test the sound quality of an upcoming device. But consider me pretty unimpressed with how the dock sounds. It certainly adds a heaping helping of bass to anything the built-in speakers could dream of producing, but while playing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," the bass sounded muddy to my ears, while completely drowning out the rest of the song.

When I checked the volume, the dock was already set pretty high. Cranking it to max volume helped a bit, but concerningly, this speaker wasn't loud enough to grab the attention of anyone nearby, despite the sudden boost in loudness. Obviously, the speaker wasn't made to be used in an outdoor environment, and it's totally possible that it'll sound fine when perched on a kitchen counter. But I'm not convinced the dock is louder than even a Nest Mini, and frankly, I was hoping for a little more.

The back of the dock.

Also — just to drive this point home — the dock is not Cast-supported, nor can you pair it via Bluetooth. The second you remove the tablet, it's effectively a paperweight with more pogo pins than usual. This is such a huge swing and a miss on Google's part that, even with a month to go until it hits store shelves, I would strongly urge people to hold off on buying additional docks for an eye-watering $130.

I also briefly tried out Google's first party case for the Pixel Tablet, which includes a metal stand that wraps around the base when docked, making case removal unnecessary. When in its case, I found the tablet felt surprisingly heavy, especially in comparison to how light the slate was on its own. I could see most people adapting to this weight, and the stand does seem particularly useful — I was told some Google employees used it to prop the tablet up behind airplane seats for the perfect viewing angle — but if you're looking for the lightest experience possible, this accessory won't be for you.

While I did get to spend some time playing with Hub Mode, I'd really need to get my hands on my own slate to see how this adapts to my own habits. It puts a heavy emphasis on photos when in ambient mode, but it also lets you access smart home controls and activate Google Assistant. You know, just like the Nest Hub Max, which this device is definitely not designed to replace on your kitchen countertop.

We'll need to put the tablet — and, more importantly, the dock — through its paces in a more controlled environment than a post-I/O luncheon, but if you're sold on Google's vision for the future of big screen devices on Android, it's already up for preorder.