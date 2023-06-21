Announced at Google I/O 2023 in the first half of May, the Google Pixel Tablet finally went on sale on June 20. With the device now officially shipping, Google has uploaded its factory images and OTA files on its developer website, making them available for download for all. If you have received your Pixel Tablet and want to tinker around with it for development work or go through its system files, these images can make your life easier.

With factory images, you can restore your Pixel Tablet to its stock state in case you end up soft bricking it after a tinkering session goes wrong. Google has uploaded two factory images, one for the TD2A.230203.028 build, which version the tablet shipped with. The second build, TQ3A.230605.009.A1, is the latest one and was pushed as a launch day OTA update and includes all the new features that are a part of the Android 13's June 2023 Feature Drop.

Google uploads factory images and OTA files for all its Pixel devices, with the Pixel Tablet being the latest addition to this list. However, unlike Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, there's only one universal build for the tablet since it does not come with cellular connectivity.

Remember that flashing the factory image requires an unlocked bootloader. But for sideloading OTA files, you just need access to ADB. You can follow our guide to install ADB on your Windows, Mac, or Linux. Alternatively, you can use Android Flash Tool to manually install upcoming Pixel Tablet updates. While you must have access to a PC, this process is much faster than downloading the OTA, as the latter takes a long time to optimize apps and install the update.

Download the Google Pixel Tablet's "tangopro" factory images from here, while the OTA files can be grabbed from here.