Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet $439 $499 Save $60 Google's Pixel Tablet makes for an interesting Android tablet option. It has a nice big display, runs on the same hardware as the Pixel 7, and comes with a charging speaker dock. It's even easier to recommend with today's $60 discount $439 at Amazon $439 at Best Buy

Even if you have a large-screen smartphone, a full-sized tablet with a 10 or 11-inch display can make a lot of tasks more enjoyable. Things like streaming content, browsing the web, and playing casual games like solitaire are just easier when you have more screen real estate. As it just so happens, one of our picks for the best Android tablets in 2023 is on sale today. It's the Google Pixel Tablet, and it has a nice big display, plenty of performance, and it even comes with its own wireless charging dock with built-in speaker. It typically retails for $500, but today you can grab one for just $430.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

If you want a solid Android tablet experience with performance that won't slow you down, the Pixel should definitely be at the top of your list. Google's tablet runs on the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 series does, paired with 8GB of RAM. It's not going to match up with the higher-end tablets out there that cost twice as much, but in our testing, it handled more intense tasks like multitasking and gaming without flinching. It also does a great job powering the Pixel's 11-inch 1,600 x 2,560 display. It's an LCD panel, with just a 60Hz refresh rate, but it's more than adequate for this price range.

As for the other features, the Pixel has a pair of 8MP cameras for things like video calls and one-off spontaneous photos, and there's support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. There's a USB-C port, obviously, but no headphone jack. The battery is good for up to 12 hours of use, but you likely won't ever have to test that number, given that the Pixel includes a charging dock. Not only does it charge your tablet, but with its built-in speaker, it essentially transforms the Pixel into a smart display — complete with Hub Mode that gives you a Nest Hub-like screensaver and button for quick Google Home access.

All of this being said, the Pixel isn't perfect. Its 60Hz refresh rate means bouncing in and out of apps doesn't happen as smoothly as it does on 120Hz+ tablets, and neither the onboard speakers nor the speakers in the included dock are very impressive. But if you take it for what it is — a midrange tablet with good performance, a subdued Android experience, and a neat bundled charging accessory — you won't be disappointed. Grab the Google Pixel Tablet while you can for $60 off, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel Tablet cases to protect your new investment.