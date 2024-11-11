Google offers amazingly practical AI tools, from Gemini Live for two-way conversations to Magic Editor for removing distractions from your photos. Circle to Search tops the list, thanks to its utility. It combines the functions of several tools on your phone, and it's accessible with a single, quick gesture. All you do is draw a circle around what you want to look up, and Google takes care of the rest. Plus, it's getting smarter with new features, like more contextual searches.

Circle to Search first came to Samsung and Google flagship phones, followed by other Android phones, and then to the Google Pixel Tablet, making it one of the first tablets to support the feature. Here's how to make the best of Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet's big screen.

Circle to Search was rolled out to the Pixel Tablet in May 2024 as a server-side update and is available for Android 14 and Android 15. While it's activated by default for most users, you may need to turn it on from the Settings app.

A powered-on tablet on a stand, sitting on a table in front of a window
Read our review
Google Pixel Tablet: That first-gen feeling

It's a fine midranger, but the Pixel Tablet's best ideas are half-baked

How to turn on Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet

Turning on Circle to Search from the tablet's Settings app is a one-time process. Here's a step-by-step guide to do it.

  1. Swipe down from the top edge of the screen and tap the cog icon to open the Settings app.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Quick Settings menu with the cog icon highlighted
  2. From the left pane, select Display & touch.
    Selelct Display & touch in the left pane
  3. Scroll down on the right menu and tap Navigation mode.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with the Navigation mode highlighted
  4. Turn on Circle to Search.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with the Circle to Search toggle highlighted

That will do the trick. Now, you can bring up Circle to Search on any screen and discover how easy it makes your everyday life.

Suppose you're scrolling through your Instagram feed or browsing the web, and you come across a product you want to search for. Earlier, you'd need to take a screenshot of the page, crop out everything except that product, and scan it using Google Lens or do a manual Google Search. But not anymore.

Google's Circle to Search saves you that extra work. You can invoke it on any screen to highlight that product, and it does a Google Search on that screen. Here's how it's done:

  1. Go to the screen you want to scan.
  2. Long press the gesture bar (or the home button). The Circle to Search animation appears as a translucent overlay with a few search options from Google.
    A screenshot of the Android Police's home page on the Pixel Tablet with the gesture bar highlighted
  3. Draw a circle around anything you want Google to search. It can be a piece of text or an image. Alternatively, tap anywhere on the screen and Circle to Search selects the right thing.
    A screenshot of Circle to Search open on the Pixel Tablet with a Pixel 9 Pro highlighted on the Android Police home page
  4. You'll see several search results based on what you scanned. It could be the product's name, its photos, and the stores you can purchase it from.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet doing a Circle to Search with a Pixel 9 Pro highlighted on the Android Police home page
  5. Optionally, tap the Add to your search text box to add contextual information or ask a related question like, "Is it available in more colors?"
    A screenshot of Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet with Add to your Search highlighted
  6. When you're done, tap the close button in the upper-left corner to exit the Circle to Search screen.
    A screenshot of Circle to Search open on the Pixel Tablet with the close button highlighted

Troubleshooting Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet

If long pressing the home button doesn't bring up Circle to Search on your Pixel Tablet, Google may not be set as your default digital assistant app. You can double-check it by following these steps:

  1. Go to the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down and select Apps from the left menu.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with Apps highlighted
  3. Select Default apps.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with Default apps option highlighted
  4. Tap Digital assistant app.
    Select the Digital assistant app to set the default for Circle to Search
  5. Select Default digital assistant app.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with Default digital assistant app highlighted
  6. From the list, select Google.
    A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app with the Digital assistant app open

You'll notice three toggles on the previous screen. Turn on Use text from screen and Use screenshot, as shown in the screenshot below. These options allow Google to use what's on your screen to serve you results using Circle to Search.

A screenshot of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app on the Digital assistant app screen

The third Flash screen toggle is optional. Turning it on gives you a visual indicator when Google accesses data from your screen for additional privacy.

Go through these troubleshooting steps when Circle to Search doesn't show up on your tablet.

What can Circle to Search do?

Circle to Search is the Swiss army knife among Google's search tools. Google has had reverse image search and the ability to read your screen for years. This feature brings all the scattered features under one roof. That simple long-press gesture makes it super easy to use.

With Circle to Search, you can search for virtually anything. It's a treat for shopaholics, as it allows you to accurately find the pair of shoes that struck your fancy in an online store. However, it can perform more complex searches, like finding addresses in Maps and suggesting recipes for ingredients you see on your screen. On top of that, it gained the ability to identify songs. When paired with the Google Lens integration, Circle to Search becomes a truly multidimensional tool that you'll use every day.

Circle to Search couldn't quite recognize a Vision Pro-masked Micheal Fisher on the Samsung Galaxy S24
Related
6 cool ways to use Circle to Search on Android

Unlock the power of Circle to Search — shop smarter, learn new things, eat better, and navigate the world with ease

Circle to Search on the big tablet screen

A photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra using an S Pen to use Circle To Search

The feature has been around for almost a year for smaller smartphone screens. But the experience of using Circle to Search on a big tablet screen is far more immersive with so much display estate to play with. If you have a stylus handy for your tablet, drawing those gestures becomes even more convenient and interactive. If you're looking for an easier way to find files stored on your tablet, activate Smart Search in the Files by Google app.

Google Pixel Tablet docked with hub
Google Pixel Tablet

Looking for a smart home hub that can double as a gaming tablet? Google's Pixel Tablet fits the bill. It flaunts a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen, backed by the power of the Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB RAM for a snappy experience. Its camera setup includes an 8 MP rear and front camera, perfect for capturing those spontaneous moments or crystal-clear video calls.

$399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Google Store