Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet $399 $499 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet ticks all the right boxes for a midrange tablet, and the promise of timely software updates makes this an even more appealing offering. If you were on the fence about the Pixel Tablet's pricing, this $100 Black Friday discount is worth checking out. $399 at Amazon $399 at Google Store $399 at Best Buy

The Android tablet industry is crowded with options ranging from budget-friendly to ultra-premium, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for instance. But tablets such as the Google Pixel Tablet sit somewhere in the middle, and you can now pick up this exciting slate at a $100 discount for Black Friday.

The savings are available on both the 128GB and 256GB models of the Pixel Tablet and from all three major retailers, including Google's own marketplace. This could easily be one of the best Black Friday Google deals just as the annual shopping festival begins.

Why you should get the Google Pixel Tablet for Black Friday

There's a lot to love about the Pixel Tablet, even if it feels somewhat underwhelming in comparison to its competitors. A 10.95-inch LCD screen sits front and center, paired with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The available RAM caps off at 8GB on both storage models, which is good enough for general multitasking on the device. This is backed up by the company's 5nm Tensor G2 SoC, not the best out there, but an understandable tradeoff given the price tag.

The highlight of the Pixel Tablet is the accompanying Charging Speaker Dock. This plugged-in accessory basically turns the slate into a smart display while recharging the tablet at the same time. While the onboard speakers aren't good enough to replace your existing smart speaker, they will do the job on most occasions. The Pixel Tablet is equipped with single 8MP cameras on the front and rear panel, respectively.

As far as battery life is concerned, the onboard 27-watt-hour battery is advertised to run for up to 12 hours of video streaming, which we found to be generally accurate in our review. But with minimal to moderate usage, users can easily eke out at least a day of runtime without plugging in the charging adapter. Considering these factors, a price tag of just under $400 and $500 for the 128 and 256GB models of the Google Pixel Tablet is hard not to recommend.