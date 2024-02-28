Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $449 $599 Save $150 If you've been looking for a new tablet, the Pixel Tablet might be a great option with its included speaker dock that can transform the experience.RIght now, you can save $150 off the retail price for a limited time. $449 at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets that you can buy if you're looking for a device that can pull double duty as a smart speaker with a display. It's able to accomplish this thanks to the included charging speaker dock, giving users a great way to charge the tablet, but also use it in a new way.

Of course, you're also going to get fantastic software here with Google's own Android powering the device, along with a steady stream of updates that will bring new functionality and features over the device's lifetime. While the price normally comes in at $599, you can now score a monster discount that drops the price by $150, bringing it down to its lowest price ever for a limited time.

What's great about the Google Pixel Tablet?

The Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch LCD display and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor. As mentioned before, what makes the Pixel Tablet special is that is also comes with a charging speaker dock. This dock not only charges the tablet, but it also transforms it into a smart speaker, making it easy and convenient to control all your existing smart home devices.

Of course, if you don't have existing devices, you can just use the tablet as an entertainment hub, watching movies and listening to music through the robust speakers that are used inside the dock. And since this tablet is powered by Android, you're going to get access to some of the most popular apps and games, with easy access to plenty of popular streaming services too.

With Chromecast built-in, you're going to easily be able to share media from your phone to the tablet, and the device's split screen mode will make it easier to multitask. And if you're looking to keep your files local, you'll have plenty of space with 256GB of internal storage. Best of all, the Pixel Tablet comes in three colors with Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose.

At its newly discounted price, the Pixel Tablet is a fine option, and it's great for use at home or on the go. If you do manage to pick one up, you'll probably want to add some protection, so be sure to check out some of our favorite Pixel Tablet cases. With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can because at this price, it won't last long.