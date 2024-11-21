Key Takeaways Google has reportedly pulled the plug on 'Kiyomi,' which was believed to be the codename for the Pixel Tablet 3. The decision reportedly took place last week.

Teams previously working on the Pixel Tablet 3 have reportedly been reassigned to different projects.

If true, this could deter buyers from purchasing the upcoming Pixel Tablet 2, in favor of alternatives from Samsung and Apple, considering that Google's long-term commitment to the tablet market doesn't seem certain.

Google announced and released the Pixel Tablet in the summer of 2023, and while 2024 is almost coming to a close, we're yet to see a second gen version of the tablet that improves upon the OG's weaknesses.

Recent leaks, like this one that states the Pixel Tablet 2 might come alongside an official keyboard case and upgraded cameras, give us hope that the tech giant hasn't forgotten about the large-screen device. While we might see the Pixel Tablet 2 late this year or sometime in 2025, the chances of Google releasing a subsequent Pixel Tablet 3 are reportedly slim.

We've previously reported on rumors about the third-gen tablet, which was expected to come out in 2027. It would reportedly have housed a Tensor G6, paired with two USB-C ports. This was back in late October. Now, as highlighted by Android Headlines, quoting unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Google has reportedly decided to pull the plug on "Kiyomi," which is/was the codename for the Pixel Tablet 3 — and the decision was made sometime last week.

According to the unnamed sources, teams within Google have already been informed about the decision, and those directly involved with the project are being reassigned to different projects.

Would this deter people from buying the Pixel Tablet 2?

If the report is true, and Google is indeed thinking of axing the Pixel Tablet 3, we could see a world where the regular user would prefer opting for a Samsung or OnePlus tablet, or even an iPad — simply because Google's long-term commitment to the tablet market doesn't seem certain. The tech giant had previously axed its Nexus line of tablets, and the Pixel Tablet came roughly five years after the release of the Pixel Slate.

If anything, take this leak with a spoonful of salt, even though Google is notorious for killing off products and services, development on its tablet's software-side hasn't faltered. For reference, we're expecting the Pixel Tablet to finally gain support for VPN by Google soon, while 'Hold close to cast,' a feature that allows bidirectional audio transfer between your Pixel Phone and Pixel Tablet by holding the two together, just began rolling out late last month.