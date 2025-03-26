Google Pixel Tablet $279 $399 Save $120 Even without discounts, the Google Pixel Tablet holds its own as a top-tier device, praised for its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, vibrant 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and smart image-editing tools. Pair it with the Charging Speaker Dock, and you get richer sound plus full smart home control. $279 at Amazon

There’s no denying that a PC packs serious power, but when it comes to certain tasks, a tablet just makes more sense. Its lightweight design makes streaming, note-taking, and browsing effortless, all without the hefty price tag of a laptop. If you're deep in the Android ecosystem, the Google Pixel Tablet is definitely one to check out.

While the Google Pixel Tablet doesn’t always get the spotlight, it has earned its spot on our top tablet list, especially for smart home setups. Right now, Amazon’s Spring Sale has the 128GB model for just $279, but this deal won’t stick around forever, so act fast.

Why the Google Pixel Tablet is worth it