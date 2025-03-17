Google Pixel Tablet $279 $399 Save $120 Looking for a smart home hub that can double as a gaming tablet? Google's Pixel Tablet fits the bill. It flaunts a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen, backed by the power of the Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB RAM for a snappy experience. Its camera setup includes an 8 MP rear and front camera, perfect for capturing those spontaneous moments or crystal-clear video calls. $279 at Amazon $279 at Best Buy $279 at Google Store

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of our favorite Android tablets that you can buy right now, offering a sleek design that packs tons of power. The best part is that you can now grab it for an excellent price, with a major discount that drops it to just $279. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, so if you've been thinking about buying a new tablet, now's going to be a good time.

8:40 Related Google Pixel Tablet long-term review: Google's most underrated product [Video] The Google Pixel Tablet may not be as exciting as many of Google's Pixel phones, but it's a lot better than you think.

What's great about Google's Pixel Tablet?