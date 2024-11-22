Google Pixel Tablet $279 $399 Save $120 The Pixel Tablet is now down to its lowest price ahead of the holiday shopping season. Score this $120 discount ahead of Black Friday with this limited-time deal. $279 at Amazon $279 at Best Buy

This is one of the best tablets that you can buy in 2024. In our review, we loved that it performed day to day tasks well, the display looked great, and that it can be connected to a charging speaker dock to provide a smart display experience. What we didn't like initially was that it had to be purchased with the speaker dock, adding unnecessary cost for those that just wanted the tablet.

Luckily, Google eventually unbundled it from the accessory, allowing those that just wanted the tablet as a stand-alone device to just purchase it as is. While the price was pretty good, you really can't beat this deal that drops it down to just $279 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen on this tablet, so if you've been eyeing it for a while, now's going to be the time to pick one up.

What's great about the Google Pixel Tablet?

While you'll be getting a solid experience from this tablet, the specifications are still important. It features a 10.95-inch LCD screen that offers excellent colors and contrast, making it perfect for games, movies, and browsing the web.

When it comes to power, the tablet features Google's Tensor G2 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One thing to note here is that the Pixel Tablet doesn't have a microSD card slot. So if you think you'll need more storage, we recommend bumping up to the 256GB model.

As far as other features, the tablet has an 8MP front camera, and also an 8MP rear camera as well. And the battery life is going to be pretty good, thanks to the 7,020mAh battery. You can also count on timely updates, with the device being updated to the latest version of Android whenever it becomes available.

As stated before, this model doesn't come with a speaker or charging dock, which is perfect if you're looking to just purchase the tablet alone. Overall, this provides a pretty good experience if you're looking for a tablet that won't break the bank. If you're still on the fence, we recommend checking out some other early Black Friday deals on tablets.