Google's first tablet in years, the Google Pixel Tablet, was released in June 2023. We scored it 7.5 out of 10. While the double-duty form factor held some promise and the tablet performed well, the execution of the whole package didn't quite hit the mark. Despite Google's rocky history with tablets, we've heard rumors that there's a Pixel Tablet sequel in the works, which could give Google the chance to right the wrongs of the first-generation model. Here's what we've heard about the Pixel Tablet 2 and what we hope it'll be like.

Google Pixel Tablet 2: Rumors and what we know so far

Fruity codenames and little more

We don't have any official info, but the rumor mill has started churning. 9to5Google did some digging in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 and found two hardware codenames, Clementine and Kiyomi, related to unreleased Google devices. During its development, the first-gen Pixel Tablet was internally referred to as Tangorpro.

A tangor is a hybrid citrus fruit, a cross between a tangerine and an orange. The pro affix in the Pixel Tablet's codename is a relic of the device's complicated development history. Clementine and Kiyomi are also references to hybrid citrus fruits. Given the thematic similarities between the names — not just that they're all citrus, but hybrids, much like the tablet × smart display Pixel Tablet — it's not much of a leap to assume the two new codenames refer to unreleased Pixel Tablet hardware.

9to5 couldn't find any other info about the devices, only that they exist in some form and are in some stage of development. It's also unclear what we should make of the two codenames. The first-gen Pixel Tablet also had two associated codenames during its development but was released as one singular model.

Pixel Tablet 2: What we want to see

Better hardware and tighter integration

There's not a lot of meat to the above rumor. All it shows is that the Pixel Tablet 2 is probably in development. Given Google's rocky history with tablets and that the original Pixel Tablet was a mixed success, the implication that Google's actively working on a sequel is noteworthy. The first-gen model had its share of shortcomings, which makes it easy to pick out ways we'd like a Pixel Tablet 2 to be better. Here, in no particular order, are our top priorities for improvements in a second-gen Pixel Tablet.

Better audio

The Pixel Tablet's whole deal is that it's two devices in one. It's a tablet when it's in your hands and a smart display when it's docked. Docking the tablet routes its audio through the bundled Charging Speaker Dock, which produces fuller audio than tablet speakers can.

Despite the added bass and volume, the existing Pixel Tablet dock doesn't sound all that great. It's closer to the smaller Nest Hub than Google's more powerful speakers like the Nest Hub Max or Nest Audio. Given how pricey the dock is, as part of the Pixel Tablet bundle ($500) or sold on its own ($129), we expected better sound. It can be a little larger if needed, but assuming it's not markedly less expensive, the Pixel Tablet 2's Charging Speaker Dock should push better audio.

A smarter speaker dock

In addition to not sounding impressive, the Charging Speaker Dock doesn't do anything unless the Pixel Tablet is attached to it. It doesn't have mics or smarts, so it can't respond to your Hey Google commands or act as a cast target for streaming music. It just sits there, being expensive.

It might seem redundant given the tablet's smarts, but for the price Google charges for the dock, it should do more when the tablet isn't attached. Alternatively, we'd be happy to see two dock options: a standard model that acts like the first-gen Pixel Tablet's dock and a higher-end version with better audio built-in smarts for tablet-free use.

Refined hardware

The Pixel Tablet's hardware is fine, but it feels midrange. It looks and feels like it was meant to be released along with the 2020 Pixel 5. We know there's a lot of space inside the tablet's body. It's a strange piece of hardware.

In the Pixel Tablet 2, we'd like to see a little more finesse: a design in line with Google's other (recent) hardware that looks and feels a little more high end. For comparison, the 10th-gen iPad retails for $450, often goes on sale for less, and beats the $500 Pixel Tablet on industrial design and hardware quality. Apple's tablet doesn't come with a dock, and we refuse to believe the Charging Speaker Dock that ships with the original Pixel Tablet costs Google anywhere near the $129 it goes for when purchased separately.

At $500, the Pixel Tablet should have higher-quality hardware. A second-gen model gives Google the opportunity to up its game to compete with rivals like Apple and Samsung, both make great-feeling tablets in this price range.

A higher refresh rate display

This one's more of a nice-to-have, but as high refresh rate displays are becoming the norm (the base Pixel 8 is 120Hz), larger screens at 60Hz look crummy by comparison. While 120Hz would be nice here, we'd be happy to see the Pixel Tablet 2 land with a 90Hz panel. Higher refresh rates don't impact much of what people do on tablets — reading or watching sub-120-FPS video — but they make navigating the user interface feel nicer, and the bigger the display, the more noticeable the difference.

As Google and Samsung have started to offer seven years of updates for their phones, it'd be great to see the Pixel Tablet 2 get the same support. Given they're typically lighter-duty secondary devices, it seems easier to make a high-quality tablet last seven years than it does even the best of phones. Fingers crossed that Google feels the same way.

More smart display functionality

It'd be great if the Pixel Tablet 2 better matched Google's Nest Hub smart displays when it comes to functionality. The first-gen model comes close, but it's missing features users upgrading from a Nest Hub are used to:

The Pixel Tablet's speaker group and photo frame settings are somewhat confusing.

The animation that plays when the tablet listens to your voice is hard to see at a distance.

There isn't support for Continued Conversation, so you can't ask follow-up questions without saying "Hey Google" again.

Whether the Pixel Tablet 2's smart functionality is built around Assistant or Gemini, we'd love to see the device come closer to matching Google's other smart displays and speakers, feature-for-feature.

When will the Google Pixel Tablet 2 be released?

Our best guess is mid-to-late 2024

Google hasn't publicly acknowledged that the Pixel Tablet 2 is in development. Given the first-gen Pixel Tablet was the company's first tablet hardware in some time, we don't have any recent history to extrapolate when we might see the second generation on store shelves.

The original was teased in May 2022, made available for preorder in May 2023, and made its way to customers the following month. Given we're only just starting to see rumors about the new tablet now, in early 2024, a summer 2024 release date might not be feasible. We could get official info about the device at I/O 2024 (which we expect will be in May) ahead of a release date timed with other Google hardware in October. But it's too early to say.