Google launched its latest foray into the tablet landscape, the Pixel Tablet, to mixed reviews in 2023. On the one hand, it's a mid-range Android tablet with decent specs and the now-classic Pixel UI that tens of millions of people have come to love. On the other hand, it's a first-generation device that makes a lot of missteps and underperforms compared to other devices in its price range, and there are a lot of great budget tablets.

Will there be a Pixel Tablet 2?

Rumors and speculation abound

Given the inevitability of hardware cycles, there will almost certainly be a Pixel Tablet 2, but there hasn't been any hint as to when that could be. Ahead of its release, the Pixel Tablet was known internally as Tangorpro. Then, two codenames (Clementine and Kiyomi) were uncovered in the code of an Android 14 beta release in February 2024. Tangors, clementines, and kiyomis are citrus fruit hybrids, so there may be not one but two new Pixel tablets on the horizon.

Aside from leaks and rumors, the first official word on upcoming tablets will likely be at the Google I/O event in Spring 2025. The first preview of the original Pixel Tablet was at the 2022 Google I/O event, and its launch was in 2023. If the Pixel Tablet 2 follows the same timeline, it may not launch until sometime in 2026.

What do we want from a Pixel Tablet 2?

Better hardware would be a great place to start

The first thing Google needs to update is the display. A 60Hz IPS LCD isn't a bad display, but 90Hz is the new gold standard. Google needs to improve its screen if it wants to be taken seriously. In a similar vein, the Pixel Tablet 2 needs a better camera. Most people don't take pictures with their tablets, but they do video chats. Google needs to optimize the camera for a superior video streaming experience.

Next on the list is the processor. The Tensor G2 was a good pick two years ago, but the Pixel Tablet 2 will need to upgrade to at least the G3 chips found on the Pixel 8 lineup. Likewise, bump up the RAM to 12GB. In most circumstances, 8GB is enough, but a tablet is more likely to be a multitasking device. You need more RAM if you want to multitask.

Everyone wants Google to unlock the dock

Google made it clear how important the dock was to the Pixel Tablet experience by initially bundling it with the device. Google realized that a tablet isn't an everyday device for most people. The bundled dock was a way to keep the Pixel Tablet available, visible, charged, and relevant, plus it doubles as a speaker. So what's the problem?

There are two problems. The first is that the Charging Speaker Dock is essentially a brick without the Pixel Tablet mounted to it. It has adequate speakers inside and some smart tech that lengthens the life of your tablet battery, but it doesn't work as a smart speaker on its own.

That brings us to the second problem. The Pixel Tablet dock costs $130. To put that in perspective, Google's budget smart speaker, the Nest Mini, is about one-third the price of the Charging Speaker Dock. Even the second-generation Nest Hub (screen and smart speaker combo) costs less than $100. The Pixel Tablet dock is all hat and no cattle.

Non-essential features that would be nice to have

As long as we're writing a wishlist, there are a few more things we'd like to get with our Pixel Tablet 2. First is an integrated stylus. Tablets are the ideal note-taking device. Scribbling a to-do list is easier than typing it on a virtual keyboard. Next, give us some decent first-party accessories like a keyboard or a folio case. Mid-range tablets are more powerful than budget Chromebooks. Make them just as versatile.

What is the Pixel Tablet for?

Is it a tablet or a smart home hub?

The biggest issue with the Pixel Tablet is it's a device that doesn't know what it wants to be. If it wants to be a smart home device, it's outdone by its cousin, the Nest Home Max, which costs $230 compared to $500 for the tablet + dock bundle and has better sound and Google Assistant integration.

If it wants to be a tablet, it gets trounced by nearly every other big player in the tablet market. The ninth-generation iPad from 2021 costs $200 and offers a better tablet experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE costs less than the Pixel Tablet ($330 vs. $400), has a better display (90Hz vs. 60Hz), a larger battery (8,000mAh vs. 7,020mAh), SIM card support, and can ship with a first-party pen. Did we mention the first-party charging dock for $85? In what situation would you choose the Pixel Tablet over the Galaxy S9 FE?

Can the Pixel Tablet recover its groove?

Google has been making great hardware lately, but it isn't Apple, so it can't charge a premium for its products based on vibes. Like the iPhone and iPad, Pixels have a distinct look and features. However, unlike Apple, the Pixel isn't a lifestyle brand. It has to compete with many other players hungry for Android market share. If Google puts out another underpowered, overpriced tablet, the Pixel's reputation won't be enough to make shoppers buy it.