Summary The first Android 14 QPR3 beta has revealed some new features destined for the June Pixel Drop, while also carrying the codenames of a potential Google Pixel Tablet successor.

These codenames align with Google's practice of naming its tablet after a hybrid citrus fruit, with the first-gen Pixel Tablet going by tangor/tangorpro.

Google could learn from the underwhelming performance of the Pixel Tablet and make improvements with the successor, especially with regard to the Charging Speaker Dock.

The first Android 14 QPR3 beta has just gone live, giving us a peek at what's to come with the June Pixel Drop. We've already learned a fair bit about the features expected to make the cut, such as improvements to touch sensitivity depending on the user's environment and a long overdue addition for the Pixel Fold's cover/exterior screen. It now looks like Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 also contains references to a potential Pixel Tablet successor.

Thanks to some digging by the Android sleuths over at 9to5Google, the codenames Clementine and Kiyomi have appeared within the latest beta update's code. For some context, Google named its first-gen tablet Tangorpro, although there was also a basic Tangor (hybrid citrus fruit) variant that never saw the light of day. So the notion that the Pixel Tablet 2 would be named after hybrid citrus fruits like Clementine and Kiyomi holds some weight. These codenames also indicate that Google could have two versions of the Pixel Tablet 2.

The appearance of these codenames doesn't necessarily mean that Google will release the Pixel Tablet 2 this year. For instance, Google first unveiled the Pixel Tablet during I/O 2022 but started shipping it to customers only by June 2023. So there are a lot of uncertainties at play here. In any case, we hope Google has learned from the Pixel Tablet's undercooked feature set, particularly compared to some of the other Android tablets in the business. As our Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns noted in his review, Google's comeback tablet has promise, but people seeking a more refined option are better off waiting for the successor.

The Google Pixel Tablet in action

Meanwhile, the Charging Speaker Dock is a decent idea but has its own issues, such as the subpar audio quality. This is a non-negotiable for an accessory marketed as a speaker. Moreover, Google doesn't allow customers to buy the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock, which we hope changes with the successor.

Another interesting aspect to look out for is software updates. With Google now providing seven years of updates for its Pixel 8 phones, the Pixel Tablet 2 could receive similar treatment. A longer duration of updates for tablets makes sense, given that people generally keep their tablets for a longer period compared to phones. While it's unclear if we'll see the Pixel Tablet 2 this year, Google is on course to launch the Pixel 8a in a few months' time, providing a midrange alternative to the more expensive Pixel 8 series.