There's a lot to love about Pixel phones. Maybe it's the software, or the cameras, or the unique design and feel, but there's something about the Pixels that just draws people in. Google might not sell as many phones as Samsung or Apple, but they're among the best smartphones your money can buy, and they attract a very loyal kind of user. Because of that, Google made the Pixel Superfans program — a club that the most loyal Pixelheads can join to get swag as well as invitations to events and meet-ups, and referral codes to earn them an extra buck or two. The caveat is that the program was only available in the US for the longest time. That changed on the weekend, as the Pixel Superfans program silently extended to the UK — only for Google to close it down again.

Google has quietly put up a form for UK users to apply to join the Pixel Superfans program. It's a separate form from the one used by folks in the US, and it's hosted in the UK version of the Google Store. In contrast to that, the sign-up form for the US version lives on its own website. This exclusive club takes applications from users in all four UK countries — England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It has the same restrictions as the US version of the program: no members of the press, government officials, or Google/Alphabet employees allowed.

Google hasn't really announced this anywhere, so it seems to be spreading through word-of-mouth. Unfortunately, you're already out of luck if you'd like to try and join the program today. Google closed applications this morning, saying that "The form Pixel Superfans UK is currently not accepting responses. It will re-open in the near future. Thanks for your understanding." It's likely that as people got wind of the new program on the weekend, Google has to sort through too many applications and wants some time to get up to speed.

Even when the form was active, it seemed a bit broken — for one, there was one sentence where it looks like Google wanted to link to a Q&A or FAQ page to list more details about the program's many benefits, but didn't, and that page is nowhere to be found, either. Still, it seems cool that Google is bringing this initiative outside of the US, rewarding its most loyal users globally.

The UK is just the second country to get this program, but Google might also be looking into extending it to other markets where its phones are selling well, so if you're the most ardent Pixel fan in your country, you might get your wishes granted sooner than later.

Unofficially, the US program has already accepted a few international Pixel Superfans, like Smart Droid reported last year in German, but an official program is surely better than vague hopes of getting an invite despite regional discrepancies.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $750 $900 Save $150 Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update. $750 at Best Buy $900 at Amazon $900 at Google Store

Thanks: Charlie Callow