You could soon track your Uber or food delivery status right from the At a Glance widget

Google's At a Glance widget is a handy addition to the Pixel's home screen and lock screen since it can automatically surface relevant information on a timely basis. The big G has been found working on some new enhancements for At a Glance, including integration with ridesharing and food delivery services, so you can check their status even when your phone is locked.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Esper's Technical Editor, the widget will seemingly integrate with Uber and Lyft for ridesharing. DoorDash integration should be supported for food delivery, too, but only in English. 9to5Google also found references to these upcoming new additions to At a Glance in the latest version of Android System Intelligence, which powers the widget. Interestingly, Google was already caught working on grocery order tracking for the widget in April, but the integration never went live.

Mishaal Rahman has also shared further evidence that Google might show cross-device timers on the widget. This means any timer you set on your Assistant-powered smart speaker or display should appear in At a Glance on your Pixel's home screen. References to this feature were first found in a Google app teardown earlier this week.

Currently, you can see your flight status, bedtime reminders, Nest Doorbell alerts, flashlight controls, Safety check countdowns, battery level of Bluetooth accessories, and more in At a Glance.

Google typically releases new At a Glance widget enhancements as a part of the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop. Considering the last Feature Drop landed in June, the next one should drop in September. If Google sticks to this schedule, there might still be some time before you can enjoy these improvements on your Pixel phone.