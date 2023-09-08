Source: Google Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) While it can charge any Qi-certified device, the 2nd Gen Pixel Stand is a must-have for PIxel 6 and Pixel 7 owners. Capable of delivering up to 23W of output with Pixel phones, this wireless fast charging stand is a great buy at 20% off. $79 at Amazon

Google's line of Pixel smartphones offer an excellent balance of performance and value for the price, and owners of the previous generation Pixel 6 smartphone or the latest Pixel 7 know how easy it is to get glued to it all day. Which can be a problem thanks to a fairly sub-par battery life that each one comes with.

A fast phone charger is practically a requirement with Google's Pixel phones, but they don't always come cheap depending on the brand you go with — especially if you're someone wo prefers going with proprietary peripherals. Thankfully, there's a deal on the 2nd Gen Pixel Stand at Amazon that can save you a bit of cash on this must-have accessory this weekend.

Why the 2nd Gen Google Pixel Stand is worth your money

The Pixel Stand is the perfect charging companion for your Pixel phone, offering controllable wireless charging for Google's latest handhelds as well as any Qi-certified devices. It's a cool and quiet charger for starters, offering reliable and safe charging thanks to the help of a built-in fan to keep temps low during recharge states. This is a huge help, especially considering your phone, and the charger itself, can get quite hot once you hit faster charging speeds.

For Pixel phones specifically, there are a few nifty features the Pixel Stand comes with that make the experience even better. You can actually control the speed at which it charges your device, which further helps to regulate temperature and power usage to a certain degree for reduced heat output. This also helps protect your phone from damage, making it one of the better wireless chargers available for Pixel devices. The fan can be audible if you're in a quiet room, but that's a minor invconvenience of Google's Pixel Stand wireless charger.

A big plus, however, is that Google's 2nd Gen Pixel Stand can charge any Qi-certified device. That's a long list of things it can charge, and includes the likes of iPhones, Google tablets, earbuds, and much more. So even though it's branded with Google's name on it, you can thankfully use it for more than just your Pixel phone. Which we'd expect, since the normal price tag of $80 for this thing is a bit on the higher end when it comes to chargers. However, this deal at Amazon that takes 20% off and brings it down to $63 makes it a bit more tolerable on the wallet.