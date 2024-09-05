This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google helped pioneer Qi wireless charging when its Nexus 4 became one of the first phones to support the functionality in 2012, using an orb-like charger that held the phone in place with a sticky rubber surface best described as a precursor to MagSafe. The company followed that up with another first-party Qi charger called the Pixel Stand in 2018, then increased the wattage, added a cooling fan, and released the second-gen Pixel Stand in 2021.

Now, right as Qi2 support is finally starting to show up on Android phones, Google is apparently turning the page on its Qi offerings.

As first spotted by a user on Reddit, the Google Store listing page for the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) now says No longer available.