Fall may have arrived in the northern hemisphere, but Google's definitely in spring renewal mode right now with an assortment of hardware launches — not the least among them being the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In that spirit, the company is pulsing out some new sounds for all Pixel owners to enjoy.

3 Images

Close

A new set of ringtones, notification sounds, and alarms (actually, a dozen of each) under the umbrella heading of Natural Elements should be popping up on your Pixel right about now — 9to5Google noticed this on the Pixel 7 units they received as well as a Pixel 6 Pro, but the new sounds also appeared on my Pixel 6a. These compositions take plenty of inspiration from the prototypical ideas we all get about nature from the animals that inhabit the wilds to the winds, rain, and rivers that ebb and flow. Strings, woodwinds, and rattles accompany some of these sounds if not drive the pieces as a whole forward.

Hit up the Sounds section of the system settings and you should be able to spot the changes for yourself — keep an eye out for a v3.0 (472386834) update to the Sounds app on the Play Store or, if you'd rather just take the initiative, download it from APK Mirror.

Below is a full listing of titles of the Natural Elements sounds:

Ringtones

Awakening

Busy Bee

Cloud Drift

Dewdrop

Dusty Plain

Garden Breeze

Log Drum

Mingle

Night Song

Songbird

Voyages

Woodpecker

Notification sounds

Bumble

Chitter

Chord

Droplet

Flutter

Glimpse

Knock

Rainstick

Swoosh

Thumb

Twang

Watery

Alarms

Brook