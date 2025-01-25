Summary A forthcoming version of Google Sounds may introduce new vibration patterns for Pixel phones to complement ringtones and notification tones.

Meanwhile, Google is also renaming the ringtone and notification tone menus within the Pixel's Sound & vibration settings.

These changes may hit Pixel devices through a Google Sounds update or even an upcoming beta of Android 16.

Every Google Pixel smartphone comes with a unique set of ringtones, although the versatility of Android allows you to go beyond the provided options and set custom ringtones. Google spices things up with new ringtones from time to time, with the company rolling out the "Sound Matters" collection last August for older Pixel phones after debuting with the Pixel 9. This year, Google may bring another degree of customization to your Pixel phone, specifically with all-new vibration patterns to complement the vast collection of ringtones and notification tones.

1:13 Related How to change your Android phone's ringtone You don't need to check your phone when someone else's rings

This revelation comes courtesy of Android expert and Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman, who obtained an APK of Google Sounds version 3.2 from the editor of the Google News Telegram channel, Nail Sadykov. Additionally, Rahman has unearthed a couple of visual changes to the Sound & vibration menu in Settings, which we'll dig into first.

Close

Current vs upcoming

The options previously labeled Phone ringtone and Default notification sound under Sound & vibration will be renamed to Ringtone alert and Notification alert, respectively. Furthermore, these two options are listed one below the other and directly under the Call volume, Ring volume, Notification volume, and Alarm volume sliders.

Choose from a dozen new vibration patterns

Close

The newly discovered Vibrations tab (via Android Authority)

But easily the biggest change here is the addition of a new Vibrations tab in the newly renamed Ringtone alert and Notification alert sections. Screenshots provided by Android Authority reveal a total of 12 unique ringtone vibration patterns and 11 vibration patterns for notification tones.

Ringtone vibration patterns:

Synchronized

Classic Long Vibration

Bumps

Buzz

Rhythm

Swirl

Drumbeat

Swoop

Snare

Gentle wave

Heartbeat

Gears

Notification tone vibration patterns:

Classic Short Vibration

Taps

Blip

Rumble

Waves

Soft rise

Tremor

Fireworks

Rattlesnake

Whir

Rapid fire

Rahman says that each new vibration pattern differs in duration and intensity, so users should be able to find something that matches their ringtone or notification tone.

Unfortunately, there's no word on when these new vibrations will be available on Pixel devices. It is speculated that they may land with an upcoming Google Sounds update or perhaps even the next Android 16 beta, which isn't far away now, with the first beta arriving just two days ago.