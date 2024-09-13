Taking screenshots is the go-to method for capturing content from a web article, saving WhatsApp messages, storing a restaurant's address, or keeping information on our phones for future reference. Managing and retrieving data can become daunting when the Screenshots folder fills up with hundreds of clips. Here is where Google's Pixel Screenshots app comes into play.

Launched with the Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Screenshots offers an innovative way to revamp how you interact with your screenshots. Using on-device AI, Pixel Screenshots transforms your screenshots into an organized and searchable library. Locating the information you need within your captured images is easy.

Pixel Screenshots: Availability

Google's latest AI trick isn't available on your budget Android phone. The Pixel Screenshot app is exclusive to the Google Pixel 9 series. However, we can't rule out a possible expansion to older Pixel devices (especially Pixel 8 Pro since it has 12GB of RAM). The app is accessible in the following regions:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

India

Ireland

Singapore

Malaysia

The feature doesn't support work or school accounts.

How does Pixel Screenshots work?

Pixel Screenshots uses Google's latest on-device AI model, Gemini Nano, to save, organize, and recall information. Unlike other complicated features like video processing, Pixel Screenshots doesn't run in the cloud and works without an internet connection.

After saving a screenshot, Gemini Nano processes the information from the captured image, including details like hotel addresses, recipe information, dates, and tasks. Aside from generating an AI-powered title and summary, Pixel Screenshots is smart enough to display suggestions for setting reminders or creating events in Google Calendar.

Set up the Pixel Screenshots app

Now that you have a fair idea about Pixel Screenshots, let's put it into action. As soon as you launch the Pixel Screenshots app, it asks for relevant permissions to activate notifications and access your device's media library.

It also asks you to turn on the on-device AI. If you skipped the process or didn't activate it initially, use the steps below.

Find and open the Pixel Screenshots app on your device. It looks like three stacks of blue rectangle screens. Tap the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Turn on Search your screenshots with on-device AI. Close

Your Pixel downloads the latest Pixel AI models in the background. After the system completes the process, the Screenshots app is ready to use. Before you start, update the Pixel Screenshots app and other core components like Android AICore, Private Computer Services, and Android Intelligence Services from the Google Play Store.

How to use the Pixel Screenshots app

When you launch the Screenshots app and give the required storage permission, the app displays your device screenshots on the main menu. You can manually add photos and run Gemini Nano's magic on them. Here's how:

Launch Pixel Screenshots. Tap + in the lower-right corner. Select Gallery. Close Find your images under the Photos or Albums menu.

You aren't limited to the images in your Gallery. You can import images or desktop screenshots from your Google Photos library. You can also open the camera from the + menu and capture a restaurant menu, brochure details, marketing banner, or your favorite device specification list at Best Buy.

Close

You have ample options to stuff the Pixel Screenshots with all kinds of images. It isn't limited to screenshots of your device.

Create screenshot collections

Google didn't offer Gemini Nano in Pixel Screenshots and call it a day. The search giant offers other options to organize your screenshots in relevant collections.

You can create a collection of recipes you want to try or have made. You can combine travel itineraries, booking information, and inspiration for future trips. You can also make a collection of inspirational quotes or anything that motivates you. Here's how to create your first collection in Pixel Screenshots:

Launch Pixel Screenshots. Tap + beside Collections. Give it a relevant title. Tap the checkmark. Close Tap Select screenshots. Select the screenshots you want to add to the collection. Tap the checkmark at the top. Close To add a screenshot to a collection, open a screenshot, select Add to Collection at the bottom, and pick a relevant option. Close Repeat these steps to create collections for your related screenshots. Aside from Recipe, Travel, and Inspiration, you can create a collection of shopping and research screenshots for your existing projects.

Add notes and reminders

If you need a reminder to revisit something you captured in a screenshot, Google offers a swift solution. You can also add a note to your screenshot for better clarification. For instance, if you captured multiple screenshots for Christmas gift ideas, set reminders to buy them on a particular day and include a note with the person's name to remember who the gift was intended for.

Follow the steps below to set reminders and write notes for your screenshots.

Open Pixel Screenshots and select a screenshot or an image. Tap the bell icon and pick a relevant time and date from the bottom menu. Enter a note from the bottom menu. Close Move to Pixel Screenshots home to see your reminders at the top for each access. Close

Practical scenarios with the Pixel Screenshots app

After Pixel Screenshots saves metadata from your images, use the search bar at the bottom to find information from your screenshots. Here are practical questions you can ask Pixel Screenshots:

What was the price of the Dell monitor I saved?

How much sugar is in a chocolate cake?

What is the phone number for a hotel in Istanbul?

Who prepared my investment proposal?

Pixel Screenshots finds the information from your saved images and displays relevant answers quickly.

The future of screenshots is here

Pixel Screenshots isn't just another app Google launched with the Google Pixel 9 series. It revamps the way we manage and extract information from our screenshots. Whether you are a consumer, student, or professional who relies on screenshots to save vital information, Pixel Screenshots is a handy solution to reduce frustration and boost productivity. We recently took it up for a spin and were impressed with Google's newest AI trick.