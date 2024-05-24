Summary Google Pixel shipments dropped 33% in Q1 2024, but revenue increased by 36%, potentially due to higher-end model sales.

While Apple and Samsung also saw shipment decreases, HUAWEI managed growth despite US technology bans.

Google continues to expand Pixel lineup despite sales drop, with plans to introduce new models like the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel smartphones offer one of the best Android experiences on the market. The company has even expanded its lineup to cater to different segments — midrange with the Pixel A series, mid-range to high-end with the standard Pixel, top-end with the Pro flagship, and even the foldable market with the Pixel Fold. However, it seems Google is struggling to keep up with competitors. According to a new report from Canalys (via GizChina), Google’s smartphone shipments reportedly decreased between the end of 2023 and Q1 2024.

According to the report, based on Tensor chip shipments in smartphones, Google Pixel shipments were around 2 million units in Q1 2024. While this is not much of a drop compared to the same quarter last year, it is a significant 33% decrease from Q4 2023, where Google shipped nearly 3 million units. But this isn't the first time we're hearing about declining Pixel sales. A report earlier this month indicated that Google Pixel captured only 2% of US smartphone shipments in Q1 2024.

For comparison, both MediaTek and Qualcomm saw increases in shipments in Q1 2024 year-on-year, gaining 17% and 11%, respectively. However, like Google, both Apple and Samsung saw decreases in shipments by 16% and 18% respectively. Interestingly, despite a ban on using American technologies, Chinese manufacturer HUAWEI managed to grow its market share, shipping 8 million phones powered by its Kirin chips in Q1 2024 — nearly four times Google's Pixel sales in the same period.

You shouldn't worry about it just yet

With sales and shipments decreasing, is it really a concern? Not necessarily. According to the same report, the overall revenue from Pixel sales increased by 36% year-on-year in Q1 2024, which basically means that while Google sold fewer Pixel phones, it generated significantly more revenue from each sale. This could indicate that people are more interested in higher-end models like the Pixel 8 Pro than lower-end ones like the Pixel 8a, but I might be jumping the gun here as we don't have enough data to confirm.

Despite shipping fewer Pixel devices in Q1 2024, Google is not slowing down expanding the Pixel ecosystem. The company has a range of products, from the Pixel Watch 3 to the Pixel Fold 2, and more are in the pipeline for this year. In fact, Google plans to expand its Pixel 9 flagship series to three models, with a new Pixel 9 Pro XL rumored to debut this fall. This could drive up average selling prices and further boost revenue for Google.